Princess is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. The 2-year-old chihuahua was brought into the shelter as an owner surrender. She is described as loving, excitable and sociable towards loved ones. Her adoption fee is $25, which covers the rabies vaccination. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.