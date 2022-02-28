PARKTON — An elementary school student here was suspended Monday after a gun was found in her lunch box, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s chief communications officer.

An 11-year-old sixth-grader at Parkton Elementary School was suspended for a year after school leaders found the loaded gun about noon, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

“We anticipate charges to be filed against the parents,” he told The Robesonian.

Students told a teacher about the gun, then the teacher reported it to the principal, he said.

The student said she didn’t know how the gun got there, Burnette said.

The gun is the third one found on PSRC campuses in 2022 and reported to The Robesonian. In the 2021-22 school year, at least five other students have been caught with guns on PSRC school campuses since Aug. 30. No injuries have been reported in any of those instances.

Earlier this month, an 11th grader at Red Springs High School was suspended for a year after bringing a loaded handgun to school. The suspension occurred on Feb. 11.

A ninth-grader at Lumberton High School was suspended Jan. 28 after being found with a handgun.

Additionally, the principal at Purnell Swett High School recommended that a 12th grader be suspended for pointing a toy gun at other students “in a threatening manner” on Feb. 11, Burnette said. No updates were available in that case Monday.

