PEMBROKE — A $38 million expansion at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke will provide student resources not previously available and enhance the school’s components of classes, school officials said.

The recently completed James A. Thomas School of Business will support class activities and “provide the infrastructure for future growth and future development of curriculum for various modalities of learning,” according to school officials.

“The state-of-the-art technology in the building allows enhanced teaching and learning for face-to-face, synchronous online and asynchronous online courses,” according to information provided by the university.

Metcon, the project builder said the new School of Business will be “University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s signature building and launch the new business school.”

The new facility is “energy positive” ready, according to Metcon, a first for the UNC System.

University officials said the building includes offices, classrooms, learning spaces and student support service space available to all students and programs.

The building “features a career services center, a 300-seat auditorium, an interactive market-style trading room, small and large student discussion areas that include WebEx video technology, food court and a student career center, officials said.

Once the James A. Thomas Hall opens, space in the previous School of Business building will become available for other offices, departments and university needs.

During the topping out ceremony in July 2020, Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings called the project an idea coming to fruition.

“This is an exciting day for UNC Pembroke and our School of Business,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “Five years ago, this was an idea–a dream. And now we see that dream becoming a reality because of those here today working toward a common vision. They believe in the promise, the power and the potential a UNCP education has to impact our region.”

According to Metcon, a minority-owned construction firm in Pembroke, the company has worked with UNCP on several projects, the most recent of which was awarded after an “extensive interview process, competing against other construction firms in the area.”

Metcon credited Senior Project Manager Samantha Locklear for leading the Metcon team throughout the construction period, according to information released to local media.

“Locklear has been with Metcon for almost 18 years and has been a trailblazer in the construction industry for women,” according to the Metcon statement. “With this flagship project, Locklear was the key to the operations behind the new building.

Metcon officials said the design of the new building came to life when Cummings and Dr. Barry O’Brien, dean of the School of Business visited other universities to look at their business schools. A Raleigh architecture firm, SFL+A Architects, helped finalize the blueprint before construction began.

“UNCP is a driver for economic change and growth, and our new School of Business building, James A. Thomas Hall, will further our role and impact in southeastern North Carolina,” Cummings said.

UNC Pembroke was awarded a $1.9 million grant from Golden LEAF to provide classroom technology for the building. The university was required to match the grant bringing the technology investment to nearly $4 million, university officials said.

“I can’t express enough the gratitude toward Jim Thomas and all his contributions to this university,” said Bo Biggs, chairman of Golden LEAF Foundation. “The new School of Business is going to be absolutely unique to this area. I can’t think of another university expansion that will have a greater impact on rural communities. I thank Chancellor Cummings, Jim Thomas and all the business leaders for coming together and formulating a plan to meet this region’s needs.”