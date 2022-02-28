Prayers and donations for Luke McDonald were plenty during a drive-by parade held in his honor.

Cars stretch down Mt. Tabor Road in Red Springs during the drive-by parade held for Luke McDonald.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office led the procession of vehicles in the drive-by parade held Sunday for Dairy Ranch owner Luke McDonald. More the $5,200 was raised during the event for McDonald, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Motorists clogged the Dairy Ranch Sunday in support of Luke McDonald, the business’ owner, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. More than $5,200 was raised for McDonald at the event.

Luke McDonald sat outside his home in a tent Sunday as motorists drove by his home during a drive-by parade held in his honor.

RED SPRINGS — Motor vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Dairy Ranch on Sunday but it was not for the drive-through’s famous soft serve ice cream.

The gathering was to pay homage to the man behind the business, Luke McDonald, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“All of these cars now, this is a normal Sunday. This is how it is,” said Renet McQueen, who was part of McDonald’s 1981 graduating class. “We’re shocked but very much in support. He was always on the go. This has basically been his life.”

Led by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, McQueen was among a procession of motorists who travelled from the business on 931 E. Fourth Ave. in Red Springs to McDonald’s home on Mt. Tabor Road. Under a tent to block the rain, McDonald waved as horns blared in what was a drive-by parade in his honor despite the cold rainy day.

“When I planned the bike run, we knew it was going to rain and that’s OK because we felt like the support would still pour in for him just like Luke poured in for the community over the years,” said Spencer Locklear, who is affiliated with RobCo Rides.

McDonald has been a “blessing” to Red Springs and Robeson County as a whole, Locklear said.

“He’s donated a lot of money through booster clubs over the years, the Public Schools of Robeson County and any other fundraisers. This is just an opportunity to give back,” Locklear added.

One thing most of the participants had in common was that the Dairy Ranch and Luke McDonald has been a fixture in their lives for a long time.

“I’ve been coming here since I was knee-high to a grasshopper,” Claudette Bullard said. “I’ve know him all my life since he was a little boy working here. Everybody has always come on Sundays, especially to get banana splits.”

Bullard is the person who conceived the idea of the parade through Facebook.

“It’s amazing what can come out of one little post,” Bullard said.

Carol Hunt, 77, was also a fan of the banana split, grabbing a bowl every Sunday for three decades, but McDonald’s personality was also noteworthy.

“He was a very nice guy, very quiet,” Hunt said. “His demeaner was very gentleman-like.”

Fellow 1981 Red Springs High School graduate Tom Paris played football alongside McDonald, and ate his share of hot dogs.

“But I was gonna get my Sunday ice cream,” he said.

Donnie Goins, 67, doesn’t care much for the savory food on the menu at the Dairy Ranch, but nothing comes close to the ice cream he has been eating since the 1970s. Sunday was his day to come out and get a dipped cone.

“The food was OK, but I came for the ice cream,” Goins said. “They make my kind of ice cream. Once you get use to one and its good, it’s kind of hard to beat it.”

Goins said he recently lost his wife to cancer, which is one more reason he came out.

“I support that,” Goins said.

Mayor Ed Henderson recalled the last conversation he had with McDonald and it was about customers.

“He said ‘Certain people, when they walk up, I already know what they want,’ and I was one of those people so he already knew what I wanted,” Henderson said.

“Mine was strawberry sundae all day,” Red Springs Commissioner Carolina Sumpter added.

Henderson said he had been going to the Dairy Ranch since he was a child.

“This place started in the 60s and we use to ride bicycles out here and back then to get this far, that was like a long ways,” Henderson said.

Over the years the drive-through has become synonymous with Red Springs.

“We got people, when they come through Red Springs, they’re going to stop at Dairy Ranch. I’ve never been anywhere else where the ice cream tastes like this,” Henderson said.

Henderson described McDonald as being a “model citizen” of the town of Red Springs.

“He was a well-liked individual and I’m happy to be a part of this parade and let him know what people really think of him,” Henderson said.

McDonald began working at the local landmark, founded by C.G. Arrington Jr., in the 1970s as a 16-year-old Red Springs High School student. The drive-through was well-known for its Carolina-style burgers and hot dogs, but mostly its famous soft-served ice cream, which is served by the dozens on any given Sunday.

McDonald graduated high school in 1981 and continuing working at the Dairy Ranch, before becoming the owner, and has held the position for the past 15 years.

He and his wife Theresa married in 1990 and together they had two children Morgan, 28, and Seth, 25.

Theresa, announced to the public via Facebook Feb. 9 that her husband was diagnosed with colon cancer that has metastasized to his liver. She wrote that the family has made the decision to bring McDonald home with hospice care after an “in-depth consultation with a oncology, gastroenterology and nephrology.”

“His wishes are NOT to pursue chemo and constant Dr visits. He wants to spend time with his family/friends in the comfort of his OWN HOME,” Theresa wrote in a Facebook post weeks later.

During the event, more than $5,200 in donations were taken for McDonald, and donations are still pouring and being accepted via the $Cashtag, $sethNCSU.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.