LUMBERTON — A local business owner was charged over the weekend by North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Top That Dessert Bar owner Justin Herring, 27, of Lumberton was charged Saturday with the sale of alcoholic beverages without ABC permits, possessing alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits, unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor and possessing non-taxpaid alcoholic beverages, according to Special Agent Erin Bean, Public Information officer with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement.

The charges came after a search of the business during a Top That Drag Brunch event on Saturday.

“The NCALE Southeastern District received complaints of an upcoming event at Top That Dessert Bar, located at 2922 N. Elm Street in Lumberton, a non-ABC licensed business. The Top That Dessert Bar Facebook page advertised tickets for sale, and a brunch with alcoholic beverages included, a violation of NCGS 18B-304(a),” Bean said in a statement.

“Special agents obtained a search warrant for the location and seized various types of alcoholic beverages,” she added.

The NCALE also cited 48-year-old Jamie Hunt and seized a firearm during the search, she said.

Agents learned that Hunt “was providing armed security for the event without being licensed by the North Carolina Private Protective Services Board,” she said.

