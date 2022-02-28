School districtwide mask mandate lifted Monday

Several Lumberton High students ate lunch in the cafeteria for the first time this school year on Monday. Students previously had to eat lunch in the classroom.

Littlefield Middle School students could be seen smiling Monday, as some students left their masks at home. Monday marked the first day of the end to the mask mandate within the Public Schools of Robeson County school district.

LUMBERTON — Face masks were off Monday for some students and staff in the Public Schools of Robeson County following the end to mask mandates by the school system.

Lumberton High Principal Larry Brooks said the mood felt lighter at school on Monday, as some students arrived at school without masks.

“It feels like we just had a brand new school year,” Brooks said.

In a 10-1 vote, School Board members voted Feb. 22 to make masks optional in school buildings for students and staff members effective Monday, following a recommendation by PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

Masks have been worn on campuses since students returned to classrooms for instruction on March 1, 2021. The return came after schools operated remotely since March 16, 2020.

Masks no longer must be worn in school buses, according to updated guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, masks must be worn for 10 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

Brooks told The Robesonian Monday that he was happy and “excited about today.”

“Now you can tell who people are,” he said.

Brooks said staff members cheered this past week when he told them masks would no longer be required this week.

Also as part of the School Board’s vote, cafeterias could reopen Monday at the discretion of school principals.

Allowing students to eat in the cafeteria Monday instead of the classrooms took some pressure off of custodians, Brooks said. Before, custodians had to empty multiple large trashcans from other locations on campus because of the disposal of school lunches.

“As the COVID-19 metrics within Robeson County continue to decline, we are very pleased that students and parents now have an option when it comes to wearing a mask in our school buildings or on buses,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

“Today, I visited various schools throughout the district, and it was great to see the smiles on our student’s faces learning in the classroom or interacting with their peers in the cafeteria. We want to continue to remind our stakeholders that we will not reduce our safety practices when it comes to the daily sanitization of our school buildings and buses,” Burnette said.

Students

Some 10th-grade students at LHS could be seen eating lunch together and wearing lots of smiles.

“I think it’s good. I think it should’ve been like this,” said Sheadon Rivera.

Rivera said it felt like “the world’s coming back together.”

Alona Hannah told The Robesonian that “it feels illegal” not to wear a mask at school.

“It feels like we’re back in the good ole days,” she said.

“It feels like freedom,” said Ethan Norton.

However, not all students could be seen without a mask Monday.

“I bet you we’ve got half the students still wearing their masks,” Principal Brooks said.

Janya Rolland was one of many students who chose to wear a mask.

Rolland told The Robesonian she wears her mask, “especially in the hallways” to protect herself from getting sick.

“I don’t feel like getting Covid again,” she said.

Pembroke Middle School

The trend was the same at Pembroke Middle School Monday, according to Principal Anthony Barton.

“Surprisingly the majority of the students are still wearing masks,” he said.

Barton told The Robesonian he enjoyed seeing the faces of teachers and students throughout the school day.

“I didn’t realize how restrictive it had been until today,” he said of wearing masks.

He said the absence of masks gave administrators “one less thing to worry about.”

“There is such a large social component to school as well,” he said.

Barton shared words of gratitude to the PSRC superintendent and Board of Education for their decision to end the mask requirements inside of buildings and buses.

“I just think that’s awesome and I’m just so appreciative,” he said.

St. Pauls High School

Daniella Bishop, who teaches History classes for students in grades 11-12, saw benefits to the end of the mask mandate and use of most desk shields on Monday.

As part of the School Board’s vote, desk shields were to be removed from classrooms. But, parents could request that some desk shields remain in place for their children.

“I’ve seen more communication with students,” she said.

Bishop called the desk shields a “barrier for education.”

“The kids can’t see through the screen,” she said.

Bishop also said “most” students at the school continued to wear masks on Monday.

