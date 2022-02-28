LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees approved a $23 million budget Monday, nine months into the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The college for the past eight month has been operating on a interim budget due to delays with the state legislature, said RCC President Singler.

“I can’t remember a time in our history since I’ve been here that we’ve had a budget this late but it is what it is,” Singler said.

The total state allocations was for $20,198,755 and the Robeson County government put aside $3,650,000, according to Tami George, RCC vice president of Finance and chief financial officer.

This year’s budget is greater than the previous year’s despite some budget funding being loss due a decrease in full-time equivalents, the measurement by which the state calculates funding for each community college. A total of 329 FTEs were lost because of the closing of the prison education program and Basic Skills classes not being offered face-to-face, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, George said.

More funding did come in through budget stabilization funds in the amount of $1.3 million. The overall budget saw a state boost because of salary increases from the legislature plus an increase in health insurance and retirement funding.

The college obtained $10,950,000 in state capitol infrastructure funds to cover half of the cost for a Work Force Development Building and for a new generator. The other half will be allocated in the next biennial budget, George said.

In other business, the trustees unanimously to give Singler a one-time, nonrecurring performance bonus in the amount of $650, consistent with the performance bonuses awarded to eligible faculty and staff in December.

Department updates

The Prison Education program reopened of Feb. 3 after shutting down again in December due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to Eric Freeman, interim vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education and Institutional Service. This resulted in a significant loss in FTEs, however, classes reopened at maximum capacity.

“That’s all that we can ask for so we’re going to keep pressing on in that direction,” Freeman said.

Also during his report, Freeman spoke of a series of new programs in the Continuing Education Department including: NCDOT Academy, Truck Driving Academy, Esthetician School, Sewing Class, gunsmithing, cyber security and canine training.

On the curriculum side, Patrena Elliott, RCC’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, reported that FTE enrollment has been stable.

“In the midst of so many other sister schools having declines, I just really want to give a lot of appreciation to team for continuing to try to keep us stale and moving in a positive direction,” Elliott said.

Elliott also told trustees that the Long Leaf Commitment Grant program has been expanded, now making students who graduated in 2020 eligible.

“That could pretty much provide an education for them for the two years,” Elliott said.

Also Tuesday, Dustin Long, vice president for Information Technology and chief information officer, told trustees that the college completed on Wednesday dual factor authentication for faculty and staff.

“That’s when you go to a website or bank or what have you and you have to, not only log in, but you have to provide second wade or put in a security pin or you get an email of some other kind of authentication to prove you are who you are,” Long said.

The goal is to expand the service to student by the fall semester.

RCC’s Continuing Education and Basic Skills programs are about to go through a revamping that includes changing the departments register classes, the way the pay or distribute content, because of a service change.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.