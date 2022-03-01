LUMBERTON — The steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Robeson County continued during the last week, with cases dropping by 28.8%.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 296 new virus cases during the seven-day period between Feb. 22 and Monday, down from the 416 cases from Feb. 15-21. This is the fifth consecutive week of a substantial decline in cases since the pandemic-record 3,525 cases in the county from Jan. 18-24.

There have been 42,446 total cases in Robeson County over the duration of the pandemic.

Seven virus-related deaths were reported in the county between Feb. 22 and Monday; this is an increase from the four deaths reported from Feb. 15-21. Robeson County’s pandemic death toll is now 512.

The county’s testing positivity rate is down to 8.9% over the last 14 days and 5.9% over the last seven days, just barely above the stated 5% goal. These figures have also steadily declined since a late-January peak.

These numbers come as more municipal, county and state governments, statewide and nationwide, lift mask mandates — including the Public Schools of Robeson County, which made masks optional for students starting Monday.

“With the new mask guidance released by (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control), there has been an even further relaxing of face coverings being recommended,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “These recommendations take into consideration the availability of vaccines and the percent of people who are fully vaccinated. This last consideration certainly leaves Robeson County out of the discussion. While nationally there is upwards of 80% of the population vaccinated, here it is 42% vaccinated with two doses or one dose as is appropriate for the primary series — of which one-third have gotten a booster. This would mean less than 30% are up to date for vaccinations. People are still advised to cover if immunocompromised, feeling under the weather or for comfort being around others. Currently we are out of (the CDC’s) red zone and into the yellow region, which makes masking more optional.”

There have been 60,791 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, which accounts for 47% of the county’s population; 54,631 second doses have been administered, or 42%. There have been 20,052 booster doses administered in Robeson County.

While continuing to push the COVID-19 vaccine, Smith also stressed the importance of the seasonal flu vaccine.

“Recently the county suffered four deaths due to seasonal flu,” Smith said. “While the individuals were vaccinated against COVID, they had skipped the flu shot. Remember, it is not an either/or relationship — protective measures need to be taken for both viruses.”

UNC Health Southeastern reported nine virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of Tuesday, down from 13 on Feb. 22. Of these, five are unvaccinated. One virus-positive patient is in the intensive care unit, and one is on a ventilator.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported two active virus cases among its student body on campus as of late Monday, down from five on Feb. 21, with four among faculty and staff, down from six, and none among subcontractors, which is no change.

Four new student cases were reported from Feb. 22 through Monday, down from seven, and two among faculty and staff, down from five. It was the third straight seven-day period with no cases reported among subcontractors. For the spring semester, there have been 189 student body cases, 127 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, 19,351 new virus cases were reported from Feb. 23 through Tuesday, down from the 28,137 cases reported from Feb. 16-22; there have been 2,590,748 total cases in North Carolina since March 2020.

The 909 new cases reported in the state Monday marked the first single-day total under 1,000 since July 20, 2021.

There were 312 virus-related deaths reported in the state from Feb. 23 through Tuesday, down from 461 deaths from Feb. 16-22. The state’s pandemic death toll is now 22,608.

There were 1,543 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state Tuesday, down from 2,215 on Feb. 22.

There have been 6,333,663 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, accounting for 65% of the state’s population; 5,909,233 second doses have been administered, or 61%. There have been 3,117,454 booster doses administered in the state, which is 49% of the vaccinated population.