LUMBERTON — The Robeson Road Runners’ two-day Rumba on the Lumber festival, one of Downtown Lumberton’s largest events, is set to begin Friday with some dinner and dancing.

“We are so excited to be back to the Rumba on the Lumber that everyone is used to with races, chili cook off, bands, vendors, food, fun and more,” said Owen Thomas, president of the Robeson Road Runners. “We hope everyone comes to enjoy this huge community event.”

The Allen Orthopedic Pasta Dinner and Dance will take place at Adelio’s, at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton. From 5:30 to 7 p.m. participants can expect an Italian buffet with entertainment provided by accordionist Betty Fisher. Dinner ends at 7 p.m. and then Charlotte’s own Groove Machine will take the stage.

UNC Health Southeaster 5k, 10k and Fun Mile

The main event will take place Saturday with festivities centered on the UNC Health Southeastern 5k and 10k races. The race routes — both measured and certified — begin behind the Robeson County Courthouse on Chestnut Street and snakes through downtown Lumberton neighborhoods. Masks are encouraged but not required at the the starting line.

The race packet pick-up will be from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. at the tent on the corner of Third and Chestnut streets. The races will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

Well over 100 people have registered to participate in the races, according to Thomas.

Registration for both races is available at RunSignUp.com. The registration fee is $30.

North of the Border Chili Cook-Off

The Miller Lite North of the Border Chili Cook-Off will be Saturday in conjunction with the Lumber on the Rumba Festival. The public entrance fee is $5 and includes tasting all the chili offered and two adult beverages for those who are 21 or older before March 4, 2001.

Entertainment will be “The Legacy Motown Revue” with beverages offered by Healy Wholesale.

Described as the “best chili cook-off in the Carolinas” by organizers, the chili contest offers more than 12 prize categories including Best Tasting, Strangest Ingredient and Spiciest among others.

Any business, civic group, church group, public servant group, nonprofit, Scout troop or just a group of friends who likes to cook and have a special chili recipe that will stand out are encouraged to enter. Space is limited to 40 teams. Team entry is $25 and includes t-shirt, table, serving items and team banner.

Teams are to arrive after 6 a.m., and begin preparing 10 gallons of chili between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. and tasting is open to the public at 11 a.m.

Participants can visit www.rumbaonthelumba.com for the chili application and mail to Robeson Road Runners, P.O. box 437, 28359.

All proceeds go to the Lumberton Junior Service League.

For additional information, contact Logan Brill at [email protected]; or Meaghan McDonald at [email protected]

Food and entertainment

Business, craft and food vendors will open at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza and Third streets. Vendors such as Ocean Palms Jewelry, Renewal by Anderson, Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen and Jmacks Woodworks are expected to be on hand.

For the children, a Lumber River EMC Kidzone will be set up with free activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Performances by Charly Lowry, Lakota John and Smitty and the Jumpstarters will take place throughout the day on the plaza.

The UNC Health Southeastern Health Family Fun Mile walk/run will begin at 11 a.m. for those looking for a free non-competitive race. Participants of all ages are welcomed to join the run.