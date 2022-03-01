The North Carolina Department of Revenue officially opened Tuesday the 2022 tax season and began accepting and downloading 2021 individual income tax returns.

Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will receive acknowledgments.

The delay in opening the tax season is because of the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes. The later start date provided the time necessary to complete the testing of system updates and approve updates in commercial tax preparation software.

Tax returns are due this year on April 15. However, because of the Emancipation Day holiday, returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered filed on time and will not be subject to penalties or interest.

NCDOR will begin issuing refunds in April. Taxpayers can check the ncdor.gov website on the status of refund processing and updates.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and more accurate than traditional paper filing. Free online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available through the NCDOR.gov website using NCfreefile. Eligibility requirements for NCfreefile are available at: https://www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile. Taxpayers must start at the agency website at www.ncdor.gov, to file their taxes for free.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The Department administers the tax laws and collects taxes due.