Rowland-Norment Elementary School educators dressed up this week in celebration of Read Across America Week, in which the late Theodor Seuss "Ted" Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, is remembered and celebrated.

A Rowland-Norment Elementary School student could be seen this week dressed as "Thing 2," a character from novels written by the late Theodor Seuss "Ted" Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

Rowland-Norment Elementary School staff members dressed up this week as characters from Dr. Seuss’ books. The late author is celebrated each year on March 2, which marks his birthday and National Read Across America Day.

A Rowland-Norment Elementary School student enjoys a book Tuesday during Read Across America Week, which promotes literacy and the love of reading.

Shown are sweet treats enjoyed Wednesday at Rowland-Norment Elementary School in celebration of the birthday of the late Theodor Seuss "Ted" Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

MaryJane Richardson, a Robeson County assistant district attorney, reads via video call Tuesday to Rowland-Norment Elementary students as part of Read Across America Week.

LUMBERTON — Several schools participated in Read Across America Week this week through activities to promote literacy.

Events, which began Monday, included readings of books by the late Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss. The author would have been 118 on Wednesday, which is celebrated as National Read Across America Day.

East Robeson Primary School participated in “Wacky Wednesday,” in which students sported silly attire, according to a social media post on the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Facebook page. Fairmont Middle school also hosted “Twin Day” this week.

Schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County received readers throughout the week including Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability at PSRC. Locklear could be seen Wednesday at Magnolia Elementary School reading to children as he wore a large white and red striped hat, an accessory synonymous to Seuss’ book titled “The Cat in the Hat.”

Locklear said celebrations of Seuss’ birthday rank among his favorite days of the year.

“Being able to read to students is such an enjoyable occasion because you are able to engage them in discussions about the different components of reading. Students have an array of opportunities in life when reading fundamentals are instilled upon them at an early age,” Locklear said in a statement.

Leah Britt and MaryJane Richardson, assistant district attorneys in Robeson County and District Court judge candidates, also took to classrooms to celebrate the literacy event this week.

N.C. Sen. Danny Britt and Leah Britt read to students Wednesday at Deep Branch Elementary School. Richardson read to Rowland-Norment Elementary students via video call on Tuesday. Leah Britt also traveled to Shining Stars Preschool in Pembroke on Tuesday.

“It was a great experience getting to share my love for books and passion for reading with all the kids!” Leah Britt told The Robesonian in a statement.

Robeson County’s public school system discarded some book titles by Seuss in 2021 after some titles like “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” Dr. Seuss Enterprises stopped publishing six of the books at that time because of content considered offensive, including the renderings of characters, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Proclamation

President Joe Biden issued Tuesday a proclamation in observance of Read Across America Day on Wednesday.

“On Read Across America Day, we dedicate ourselves to helping each new generation of readers and thinkers become the leaders who will write a more hopeful chapter in the American narrative and in the story of our shared world,” the proclamation reads.

“Children’s classics such as Dr. Seuss’ ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ and ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ have inspired a passion for reading and endless creativity that spans generations. Today’s stories and adventures are as diverse as the world in which we live, and by reading them, we come to more fully understand the vibrant diversity of our Nation — and the world. This is especially important as young people learn and grow and engage with their own sense of identity. Books build each child’s sense of belonging and can help inculcate respect and empathy for others,” the proclamation states.

Literacy

Student reading outcomes have been impacted by COVID-19, a fact which is reflected largely in end-of-grade test results.

In grade 3, about 45.1% of North Carolina students were reading at or above grade level in the 2020-21 school year, a drop from 56.8% in the 2018-19 school year, according to an annual test report released in September 2021. The results were calculated from end-of-grade and end-of-course tests during the 2020-21 school year.

Of the eighth-graders tested, 48.2% of them were reading at or above grade level, a decrease from 55.6% in the 2018-19 school year, according to the report.

The ability to read helps shape the trajectory of one’s health and social outcomes, according to the World Literacy Foundation.

“People who cannot read or write experience difficulties with simple everyday tasks such as reading the label of a medicine bottle, filling in a job application or understanding a traffic sign,” according to the World Literacy Foundation.

Helping someone “acquire literacy skills” opens the door for more “opportunities in life to break the poverty cycle,” according to the foundation.

