LUMBERTON — A recent filing for the District 6 seat on the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education is still “under review,” according to Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections.

The review of Brian Freeman’s filing for candidacy comes after the question arose about whether his residence is within the recently redrawn district lines.

A state trial court approved district maps on Feb. 23 of N.C. House, N.C. Senate, and N.C. congressional district, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“The N.C. Supreme Court denied all appeals to the trial court order,” according to the NCSBE.

Bledsoe said the county Board of Elections was checking the matter through an audit. No decision had been decided by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Freeman filed for the District 6 seat on Tuesday. The seat is currently held by Mike Smith, who has also filed.

