LUMBERTON — Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and made a federal holiday last year, will be a paid holiday for City of Lumberton employees; Council members approved this designation on Wednesday.

The motion initially was to include details about plans for city events surrounding the holiday; this would potentially include a parade, a senior-citizen brunch and gospel event, as well as other community events.

As Council members discussed the costs the city could incur, which wasn’t entirely clear due to planning stages unfolding for events at a date that is still over three months away, Councilman Chris Howard withdrew a motion with those plans included.

City Attorney Holt Moore suggested Council members go ahead and approve the designation of June 19 as a city holiday and come back to the event planning details at a later time; Councilman Leroy Rising then made a motion doing so, which passed unanimously.

Proposed events would take place over five days surrounding the holiday at different locations throughout the city, City Manager Wayne Horne said; the city would incur a projected cost of $78,974.66.

“Speaking with the organizers recently, and of course we would like to thank them for coming together and putting in motion a great festivity of several days, but speaking with them there is a clear understanding of the extent on what the city can assess with and what they can’t, due to our budget restraints and setting precedent of that in the future,” Councilman John Cantey said. “With that, we came to a consensus that although there’s going to be several other events, the only two days we may need some city assistance is a parade on Saturday … and on that Sunday a senior-citizen brunch and gospel event, for the seniors and the public.”