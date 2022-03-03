LUMBERTON — The solid waste fee paid by residents of the city of Lumberton will increase by $3.50 beginning in April as the result of a new contract between the city and Waste Management.

City Council unanimously approved this increase as part of the approval of the contract; residents will now be charged $27.10 per month after previously being charged $23.60.

“That’s quite an increase, but we feel like this is operationally the most feasible route to handle our solid waste,” said Rob Armstrong, the city’s Public Works director. “It’s a mammoth job to handle the amount of solid waste that they collect overall from the city, and we feel comfortable this new arrangement will be the best operation for us.”

The new contract, which takes effect April 1, comes after Waste Management approached the city last year about drafting a new contract for solid waste services as the previous agreement was drafted about 20 years ago.

Curbside recycling service, which has been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, will not resume as part of the new contract.

“That program, while it has many people who follow that and try to participate correctly in the curbside program, it really hasn’t panned out as a successful service for us, in that most of our — practically all of our loads that go to the recycling center get rejected, and are charge an additional fee for contamination, and ultimately get rejected and sent to the landfill. The contamination is just too high,” Armstrong said.

“When the onset of COVID happened, where most people were staying at home, Waste Management realized that that was going to put more burden on the curbside program, so they opted to temporarily discontinue the recycling program at the curbside and allow people to use the recycling cart as a regular garbage can. Now that we’ve been into that scenario for over a year, a year and a half, almost two years, we think it will be even harder to try to get recycling back on track as a curbside service.”

Public Works is proposing for a staffed recycling site to be established in the city. A location has not yet been chosen for the site, but it will ideally be centrally-located in convenient driving distance for all city residents, Armstrong said.

“I’ve had many people ask me about recycling starting back, and unfortunately as you’ve talked about, there’s been a lack of people taking it seriously enough to keep it separated,” Councilman Leroy Rising said during the discussion. “But there are those who are very adamant about it. So perhaps for the next five years we can educate people more and maybe revisit recycling at a later date, but at least there will be some opportunity for those that are adamant about it to take their recycled products to that site.”

“One problem we’ve had with household recycling is that what the recycling center will take changes every couple of months, so people get confused what to put in the containers, so it’s a very difficult process trying to educate them,” City Manager Wayne Horne said.

Armstrong hopes that by the end of the new contract, a five-year agreement, the city and Waste Management can come up with a better recycling solution.

“That’s part of their business; the solid-waste business is really advancing toward more recycling,” Armstrong said. “So I would like to say that I think working with them, over the next five years perhaps, maybe we can better learn how to better manage recycling, first by starting this manned station, and then hopefully we can come up with something more convenient.”

Part of the reason for the fee increase is that Waste Management will no longer handle the mulching of limb and leaf debris and the city’s Saddletree Road landfill. As a result, the city will incur additional costs.

“The more rules and regulations that are associated with the landfill, I think both entities have learned that you really don’t want somebody else managing something that we’re going to get fined over if something goes wrong,” Armstrong said. “It is a costly operation and seems to be more costly as time goes on; they recognize that they’re not normally handling that kind of material at any other of their customers nationwide, and it really is something that’s probably better handled by the city.”

The amount Waste Management charges the city for municipal household waste is increasing from $7.13 to $8.76 per month per household; the company will, however, include bulk goods, brown goods, white goods and demolition debris in that cost and will no longer be a separate fee.

The city did negotiate that Waste Management would not implement a fuel surcharge; the company’s fleet runs almost entirely on natural gas, not diesel, Armstrong said, so its fueling costs are more stable and they agreed not to add the surcharge to the contract.

The combined result of all of the above is the fee increase for the city’s residents who have curbside garbage collection service.

The agreement includes arrangements for Waste Management to pick up residents’ green container that has previously been used for recycling, since the curbside recycling service will no longer exist. During the discussion, Councilwoman Karen Higley asked what residents should do if their waste will not all fit into their one gray container for solid waste, as some have used the green container as solid-waste overflow.

Armstrong recommended first making every effort to “get your solid-waste needs met” by one container, and said Waste Management’s contract does allow for residents to put two bags of garbage beside their gray container and they will be picked up — though Public Works doesn’t like to promote the idea of having unsecured bags of trash on the street. The other solution, he said, is to pay $8 for a second container, and that certain households may meet residency requirements to get a second container at no charge.

City to resume in-person meetings in April

Two years after starting to hold meetings virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Council unanimously agreed to return to in-person meetings when it holds its regular meeting in April.

“Everybody else is doing that, everything’s been relaxed,” said Rising, who made the motion. “It’s been great being able to Zoom, but I think it’s evident we need to get back to doing business in person.”

Councilman Chris Howard asked if the motion would be contingent that there is not a new spike in COVID-19 cases at that time.

“I think we can monitor it month to month and determine if we need to change that, but for now let’s just make the motion clean to start back in April,” Rising said; Howard replied that was “adequate.”

The meetings, which will take place in the recently-renovated council chambers, will continue to be held at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

Other business

Council denied one special use permit, and a rezoning request which was likely to be denied was withdrawn by the applicant.

The denied special use permit request was by Dominique Brown, who sought to operate a bar and lounge at 1985-A North Roberts Avenue. Proposed operating hours of the establishment were Thursday through Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The vote to deny the request came despite the unanimous approval of the city’s planning board.

“On behalf of the increased concern that I have from Meadow Branch Apartments, Griffin Park Apartments and also Newtown, the citizens over there, at this time I would like to make a motion to deny the special use permit,” said Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, who made the motion and in whose precinct the location sits.

The rezoning request was made by Chase Howard, vice president of CCC Car Wash LLC, for a car wash to be constructed on two adjacent lots on the 2400 block of North Roberts Avenue, across from Sonic restaurant, and was withdrawn by the applicant; Councilman John Carroll, in whose precinct the property sits, made a motion accepting the withdrawal, which passed.

“Precinct 3 makes that motion (to accept the applicant’s withdrawal of the request), and I would like to thank the citizens of that community for their great response and their comments in regards to that application,” Carroll said.

The planning board had unanimously recommended that Council deny the request, stating “the request will not be in harmony with the neighborhood and it will not be in general conformity with the Land Use Plan.”

Council also approved three projects for the Public Works Department:

— Repairs to the Wastewater Treatment Plant’s lab breakroom. GMC Construction was the low bidder at a cost of $32,400; $25,000 was budgeted, and Armstrong requested to delay the purchase of a lab incubator, for which $7,400 is budgeted, to “bridge the gap.”

— Repairs to the Outer Banks Lift Station located on West Fifth Street. This is a “very busy site,” Armstrong said, as the primary collection site for hauled waste; it has been in operation since the mid-1990s and now needs some repair work, which will be done in phases. The first phase, the check valves and isolation valves, is considered an emergency repair because “the lift station is essentially pumping in a circle at this point,” Armstrong said. Charles R. Underwood Inc., the only bidder, quoted the repair at $97,750; Armstrong requested money be transferred from a $130,000 line item originally budgeted to repair pumps at the Kenny Biggs Lift Station.

— Purchasing mixed-liquor suspended solids (MLSS) meters for the Wastewater Treatment Plant. A new meter, which gives better real time and analytical results for running the plant, is currently in use on one aeration basin; Public Works sees value in the process and wants to expand this to the other two basins. This is quoted by Hach and $26,218.40; Hach is the only company which makes this type of meter. Armstrong requests to transfer money from a line item meant for a motor control center at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at $100,000, a project delayed another year because it needs to happen when the plant gets a new generator, which has been delayed, Amrstrong said. Leftover funds on this and the Outer Banks Lift Station project will be left in place for potential emergencies that arise, or if not used by the end of the year they would go back into the water and sewer fund.

In other business, Council:

— Accepted a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization to assist in the reconstruction of four properties in the city. Two of the homes are located in Precinct 5, one is in Precinct 6 and one is in Precinct 4. Council also awarded an administrative services contract to the Adams Company, which was identified as the most qualified according to the evaluation criteria.

— Awarded the financing of patrol vehicles to Lumbee Bank, over five years at an interest rate of 1,95%, for a total amount of $105,358.

— Referred several rezoning requests to the city’s Planning Board for their review and set the date of public hearings for April’s council meeting. These included request would allow for a 56-unit apartment complex to be built at 2960 East Elizabethtown Road; another would allow for the development of a recycling center at 593 Kenny Biggs Road.

— Approved a grant agreement for a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant for $400,000; this agreement requires a local match, of which $500,000 will be provided by the Lumberton Tourism Development Authority. Council approved for the remaining $533,495 to be paid from city funds. These funds will be used for facilities at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, formerly Northeast Park.

— Approved a contract for Taylor Law Enforcement Consulants to perform a review and revision of the Lumberton Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedures.

— Agreed to schedule a spring planning workshop, to be held in person on March 30.

— Accepted a bid for lead paint and asbestos services for the former Scottish Packing Company facility located off Campbell Street for $7,350 from The EI Group, Inc.

— Allocated the following in Community Revitalization Funds: $800 for the seventh annual Arrested Potential Golf Tournament; $600 for the Downtown Neighborhood Watch; $600 for the Boy Scouts of America; and $250 for repairs, weatherization and painting of a handicap ramp at a location on Maryland Circle.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]