Prices around Robeson county are steadily creeping higher, but North Carolina drivers still pay some of the lowest prices in the country.

Prices around Robeson county are steadily creeping higher, but North Carolina drivers still pay some of the lowest prices in the country.

The price of gasoline has taken drivers for a wild ride in the last few weeks, with average prices trending higher at the pumps.

For the first time in a long time, Robeson County saw gasoline selling for more than $4 per gallon, with a long term trend that shows it’s headed toward the $5 per gallon mark.

Still gasoline is selling in Lumberton and the greater Robeson County area for an average of $3.48 per gallon. Additionally, North Carolina drivers are buying gas at some of the lowest prices in the nation where the average price of gas was $3.65 per gallon on Thursday.

California drivers are paying the highest prices in the country, according to AAA. On Wednesday, the average observed price in the Golden State was $4.37 per gallon, but drivers in densely populated areas were already paying more than $5 per gallon, according to data released by the auto association.

Part of the reason gas prices are so high is because inventories of oil, gasoline and other byproducts are far below what it has been in recent months.

Crude oil inventories, for example, have decreased by 2.6 million barrels (MMbbl) to a total of 413.4 MMbbl, according to Patrick De Haan, head analyst at GasBuddy.com.

“At 413.4 MMbbl, inventories are 71.2 MMbbl below last year (-14.7%) and are about 12% below the five-year average for this time of year,” De Haan said Wednesday. “Inventories in Cushing, OK, the NYMEX delivery point, fell 1.0 million barrels to a total of 22.8 million barrels.

“The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) decreased 2.4 million barrels from the prior week to 580.0 million barrels and stands 9.1% below the year ago level,” De Haan said.

A report from Associated Press reporter Josh Boak, tied high prices to the conflict playing out in Ukraine, where the embattled country’s allies continue to push for sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian parliament member Oleksandra Ustinova met with U.S. senators on Tuesday to advocate for more sanctions immediately if Ukraine is to hold off Russian attacks, according to Boak’s news report.

“It works,” Ustinova said of the sanctions while sitting in the offices of Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey. “In Ukraine, people are standing in line to get guns. In Russia, people are standing at the ATM machines because they understand they might not be able to get this money in two days, or, it will be like twice as less.”

Boak reported that Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, defended the sanctions and the need to extend them to the oil and natural gas sector — something the Biden administration has resisted to keep gasoline prices lower for U.S. consumers.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday on MSNBC that the administration is “very open” to sanctioning Russian’s energy sector, though any sanctions would be weighed against costs for U.S. drivers, according to the AP story.

“Oil prices are a politically sensitive issue, and there’s been an effort to keep prices from rising too much,” the AP reported Wednesday. “The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that 31 member countries, including the U.S., agreed to release a combined 60 million barrels of oil from reserves.”

Reach David Kennard at [email protected]