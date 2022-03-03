LUMBERTON — A candidate for the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education will not be eligible for candidacy because of redistricting, the Robeson County Board of Elections director said on Thursday.

Brian Freeman filed Tuesday for the District 6 seat on the PSRC Board of Education, which is held by Mike Smith, who has also filed. Freeman previously served a four-year term on the Robeson County Board of Education as an at-large member.

Freeman’s filing was under review Wednesday after the question arose about whether his residence is within the recently redrawn district lines, Tina Bledsoe, the RCBOE director told The Robesonian.

Bledsoe said the county Board of Elections was checking the matter Wednesday through an audit.

“During the review, a town block in Red Springs was determined to have been moved to School Board District 4 out of School Board District 6,” Bledsoe told The Robesonian on Thursday.

The District 4 seat held by Terry Locklear is not up for election. The two at-large seats also are filled and not up for election this cycle.

A notice of cancellation of candidacy will be mailed soon, Bledsoe said.

The RCBOE was made aware of the matter after Freeman filed.

Elections staff were working to audit districts in the N.C. House and congressional districts and did not finish the School Board districts before Freeman filed, Bledsoe said.

The majority of the School Board audits were done when he filed, she said.

“We just hadn’t got to that block yet,” she said.

A state trial court approved the revised district maps on Feb. 23 of N.C. House, N.C. Senate, and N.C. congressional district, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“The N.C. Supreme Court denied all appeals to the trial court order,” according to the NCSBE.

Freeman could not be reached for comment by the Thursday deadline.

