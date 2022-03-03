LUMBERTON — The state attorney general joins several attorneys general in the investigation of TikTok’s effects on children.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that he is investigating the social media platform “for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults.”

TikTok, a social media sharing site, allows users to share videos often synchronized to music. In 2021, trends such as “Slap a Teacher” circulated within the social media platform. The trend led to the suspension of two students within the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“Students across the United States and right here in Robeson County are growing up in a world that is heavily influenced by social media. The district is aware of how popular social media platforms, such as TikTok, are with our students. Research has shown that these social media platforms can have negative impacts on the mental health and well-being of school-aged children,” said Gordon Burnette, the Public Schools of Robeson County’s chief communications officer.

“As mental health and the social and emotional well-being of students within the Public Schools of Robeson County is a top priority, we want our students to know that we have various resources to support them if needed … Last semester, various trends or challenges on the TikTok platform led a few of our students to make a poor choice that led to disciplinary action. However, we have numerous schools within the district that use social media platforms in a positive manner to show the great things that are happening every day in their school building,” he said in a statement.

Two Lumberton Junior High School students were suspended for 10 days after slapping a substitute teacher on Oct. 7, Burnette previously told The Robesonian.

“I’m very concerned about the ways in which social media companies may be using their technology to hook our kids without regard for their emotional or mental health,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “This investigation will shed more light on TikTok’s business practices and how they may harm our children. I will do everything in my power to keep North Carolina’s children safe, whether they’re at school, on the playground, or online.”

The Associated Press reports that the investigation is occurring across the nation and was “led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.”

“Government officials and child-safety advocates maintain that TikTok’s computer algorithms pushing video content to users can promote eating disorders and even self-harm and suicide to young viewers,” The AP reports.

TikTok has safeguards on its site that protect users under the age of 16.

“Direct Messages are only available to registered accounts who are 16 and older – and it’s one of the features that a parent or caregiver can restrict or turn off with Family Pairing. Direct Messages can be set to ‘Everyone,’ ‘Friends’ (followers that you follow back), or ‘No one,’” according to the TikTok website.

People under 16 years of age can limit comments on their videos to their “friends” or “no one,” the website states. Users who are 16 or older can turn off comments.

“The investigation will look into the harms such usage causes to young users and what TikTok knows about those harms. The investigation focuses, among other things, on the techniques TikTok uses to boost young user engagement, including the amount of time and frequency spent on the platform,” a press release from Stein’s office reads.

“Attorney General Stein has long been concerned about the negative impacts of social media platforms on North Carolina’s children. He is part of an executive committee of states investigating Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting Instagram to kids. In May, he was part of a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general that urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13,” the press release states.

