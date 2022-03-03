MAXTON — Oxendine Elementary School recently partnered with The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to give 5th- and 6th-graders a virtual tour of the campus and expose them to the Striving Towards Educational Prosperity program.

The STEP program seeks to promote justice and equity in the educational system and share UNC-CH’s passion for continued education with other students.

Oxendine Elementary School students had the opportunity on Feb. 25 to view pre-recorded clips of a campus tour and student performances. Students also participated in a live Q&A session with college students and faculty.

“The UNC-CH students were able to share their personal experiences and thoughts about the time at Chapel Hill. Some of the students were involved in intramural sports on campus, while another was in Carolina’s marching band. Some talked about receiving extra assistance through tutoring or study groups on campus to be a successful student,” said school Principal Sheri Herndon in a statement.

Herdon also said college students described a typical day for them on campus and how they managed their time to complete assignments.

“Based on the virtual session, our Oxendine Elementary students were able to obtain an array of information based on questions asked,” she said.

The opportunity is a step that introduces students to programs in place that can help them overcome the financial barriers of attending college.

Early exposure to such activities helps encourage elementary and middle students to set goals early, she said. It also demonstrates to them that they have options to be successful members in society.

Sheri Herndon, principal of Oxendine Elementary School, contributed to this report.