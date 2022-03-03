PEMBROKE — Marsha Pollard, an esteemed higher education professional with more than two decades of experience in strategic planning, executive-level leadership and academic administration at top-ranked national universities, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Pollard serves as provost of Berkeley College, a multi-campus college with five locations in New York and New Jersey. She previously held top-level posts at American International College, Stony Brook University and New York University.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings made the announcement following a special meeting of the Board of Trustees on Thursday. The trustees voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of the Provost Search Committee.

“I look forward to Dr. Pollard joining UNCP as the new provost,” Cummings said. “During her campus visit, she engaged with our faculty, staff and the community, offering a perspective I think will be a great fit for our university.”

“With the responsibility for leading and supporting our faculty in teaching, research and service, the provost is critical in all aspects of our university and its future. UNCP is recognized as a driver of economic development across southeastern North Carolina, and Dr. Pollard has the experience and vision to ensure the university continues to build on that role by developing academic pathways to address the unique needs of our region,” Cummings said.

Pollard said she considers it “a pleasure and a privilege” to be appointed the university’s senior academic administrator.

“It is quite evident that UNCP is committed to ensuring excellence and relevancy in its academic offerings and to providing its students with a high-quality education that is accessible, affordable, and empowers them to pursue lifelong learning, prepares them for professional success and promotes the development of socially responsible citizens and leaders,” Pollard said.

“I am enthusiastic about serving as a partner to Chancellor Cummings in promoting inclusive excellence and the social mobility of our students at UNC Pembroke.”

Looking ahead, Pollard noted a major priority for Academic Affairs will be the development of workforce-relevant programs that will prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

“UNCP’s distinctive commitment to undergraduate, graduate and professional education is one that seeks to cultivate a diverse community of learning, imagination and discovery,” Pollard said.

“This commitment to diversity is central to our mission and the Office of the Provost is firmly committed to fostering a creative and supportive academic environment for all students.”

“Given the diversity of our amazing student population, and the differences we see in levels of academic preparation, socio-economic strata, parental educational attainment, immigration status, race and ethnicity, and other attributes, demonstrates that we need to meet our students where they are and not where we expect them to be,” Pollard said.

“I plan to work with the distinguished UNCP faculty to ensure that we are fostering student-led learning environments. As provost, your ability to develop academic programs and initiatives that will transform the lives of your students largely depends on the faculty. We are so fortunate that our faculty are exceedingly talented and qualified, and committed to the success of our students and the university,” she continued.

In addition to her role as provost at Berkeley College, her vast experience in higher education includes appointments as interim executive vice president for Academic Affairs at American International College, associate chief academic officer at Stony Brook University and director of operations at New York University.

Pollard currently serves on the New Jersey President’s Council’s Academic Affairs Committee, New Jersey President’s Council’s Transfer Committee and the Westchester County Association Workforce Development Committee.

She was recently named to City & State’s 2021 Annual Power of Diversity: Women 100 which recognizes the most powerful and influential women in New York City in business, government, advocacy, academia, media and beyond.

Richard Gay, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, led the 19-member Provost Search Committee. The process included multiple interactions and open forums during campus visits from the finalists. Members of the campus community were extended the opportunity to provide feedback about candidates.

The committee agreed Pollard was a standout among a highly qualified and diverse applicant pool.

“Her background will help position UNCP competitively in the world of higher education,” Gay said. “In multiple interactions with her, she proved herself to be visionary, ethical, hardworking and an advocate for both students and faculty alike. She’s also a champion for diversity and inclusion.

“I’m excited about the work we will all do together,” Gay added.

Pollard holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration from New York University; a master’s degree in higher education administration, planning, and social policy from Harvard University; and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Florida.

A first-generation college graduate and a descendant of the Arawak Tribe, Pollard immigrated with her parents from Guyana when she was four years old.

Her appointment will begin on May 16. Pollard will be moving to the area with her husband Jack, parents Roger and Barbara, and her two canine companions, Toby and Togo.

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]