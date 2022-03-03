LUMBERTON — The candidate filing period for the 2022 state primary and rescheduled municipal election has come to a close and eight local people have placed their names on the ballot since Thursday.

This brings the total number of Robeson County residents seeking election to local and state public offices to 39. The primary election has been rescheduled for May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

St. Pauls Board of Commissioners District 3

Mamie Anderson

Mamie Anderson filed Friday for the District 3 seat in St. Pauls Board of Commissioners. She has lived in St. Pauls for more than 25 years and said she is excited about the opportunity to serve and support her town.

“Our town is strategically located near the I-95 corridor and Hwy 20 which creates a great opportunity for tourism and increased economic growth,” Anderson wrote in a statement submitted to The Robesonian.

Anderson retired in 2010 after serving 25 years with the Department of Defense. While working for her country she also owned a cosmetology business briefly in St. Pauls. She has been married to Retired Sgt. Donald Anderson for 50 years. They have two adult children and one loving granddaughter. She is a member of Faith Tabernacle Christian Center, St. Pauls.

Robeson County Board of Commissioners District 6

Ray Cox

Ray Cox filed Friday for District 6 on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by David Edge, who has filed for reelection. Cox did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

Lumberton City Council Precinct 5

Derryl Genus

Derryl Genus filed Friday for the Precinct 5 spot. Genus did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian prior to deadline.

John Cantey Jr.

Incumbent John Cantey Jr. filed Thursday for reelection onto the Precinct 5 seat on the Lumberton City Council.

Cantey thanked the citizens of Precinct 5 for allowing him to serve. He currently the “senior council member” and has served two terms as mayor pro tempore, according to information submitted to the Robesonian.

Cantey is the Regional Operations manager of Jan-Pro and a lifelong resident of Lumberton, with the exception of his 13-year career in the military, serving as a counter-intelligence agent.

“The residents of Precinct 5 have been divested by two natural disasters in 2016 and 2018,” Cantey wrote in a statement. “Many have miscalculated the resilience and determination of our precinct residents. I’m so proud to announce that we have rehabbed over 68% of homes and businesses in the community. We are well ahead of FEMA’s anticipated timeline for double disaster recovery areas to rebound.”

While incorporating new precinct residents due to redistricting; Cantey said he would like to focus on revitalization programs in housing, recreation, mitigation, infrastructure, public safety, employment, economic development, utility fees and elderly/youth programs scheduled for our precinct and city if reelected.

He would also like to “continue providing a transparent government and serving all citizens.”

Cantey is a lifelong member of McCormick Chapel AME Church, where he has served as trustee, on the Usher Board and male choir, and was recipient of the Second Episcopal District’s Man of the Year Award, twice.

In addition to being a U.S. Army veteran, his past affiliations include but are not limited to the Mayor’s Committee for the Challenged, Mayor’s Committee for Domestic Violence, Robeson County State Executive Committee, vice chair of Robeson County Democratic Party, Robeson County Committee 1100, Robeson County Democratic Party Precinct 5 chair, Robeson County Public Library liaison, the Golden Lea 124 Masonic Lodge, and a basketball coach.

Cantey has one son, Jaylon Cantey, who “excelled” as a student athlete of petroleum engineering and football.

Public Schools of R0beson County Board of Education District 3

Peggy Wilkins Chavis

Chavis threw her hat in the race for the District 3 seat on the PSRC Board of Education, which is occupied by Linda Emanuel.

She has served on various boards in Robeson County including the PSRC Board of Education, where she served from 2014-2018. Chavis also has served on the boards of the Robeson County Department of Social Services and Robeson County Extension Agency. She is also a former vice-chairwoman for the Democratic Party.

Chavis taught Adult High School at Robeson Community College and was named teacher of the month during her time there. Chavis also taught in Columbus County schools for six years and at Magnolia Elementary School in Robeson County for 12 years, where she was named the elementary school’s Teacher of the Year.

“Our children are our future leaders of tomorrow. We need to instill good values and offer them the best education that we can,” she said in a statement provided to The Robesonian.

“We need to find a way to help our teachers with stress. They need time to breathe. They are concentrating hard teaching our children their best but are so overloaded with a lot of stress during this time … We all need to work together, put our shoulders to the wheel and keep it turning. We are a whole village and we all need to work together,” she said.

The Saddletree resident also owns Chavis Insurance Agency.

She has been married to Robert Lee Chavis for 49 years. The couple shares two children, Robert Lee Chavis Jr. and Wendy Jackson, and six grandchildren. Chavis is the daughter of Elkins Wilkins.

Linda Emanuel

Incumbent Linda Emanuel also filed Thursday for the District 3 seat. She did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

N.C. House of Representative District 47

Charles Townsend

Three people are now seeking the District 47 seat on the N.C House of Representatives after Charles Townsend placed his name in the running on Thursday.

Townsend told The Robesonian he is running to “continue to help rural North Carolina meet the needs of the citizens.” He said he hopes to better the future economy, and healthcare and education system.

Townsend has some experience in public service. He served as the mayor of Fairmont for two terms, and on the Board of Commissioners for 12 years.

He is a self-employed independent insurance agent and owns a carwash in Fairmont, sales storage building and rents U-Hauls. He also serves an associate pastor at the First Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Main St. in Fairmont.

Townsend is the son of W.J. and Willie Mae Townsend.

U.S. House of Representative District 7

Charles Graham

Charles Graham filed Thursday as a Democrat in Raleigh for the District 7 seat of U.S. House of Representatives. He represents District 47 in the N.C. House Representatives. Graham did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

Robeson County District Attorney

Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott filed Wednesday for reelection as Robeson County District attorney. No one filed as opposition for the office by the noon deadline on Friday. Scott did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

N.C. State Senate District 24

Darrel Gibson Jr.

Darrel Gibson Jr., a Laurinburg resident, filed Thursday as a Democratic candidate for the N.C. State Senate District 24 seat, which encompasses Robeson County, “after careful consideration and prayer,” according to a press release.

“For as long as I could remember my call to service has always been directed by God and rooted in my personal experiences growing up in Laurinburg,” a statement from Gibson read in part. “My story is a part of a larger and more common story that most of us can relate to. We all share in the common issues, search for a better job, building on those lost family values, and trying to find our lot in life. Our problems in life are not made better if you’re a democrat or a republican, and or if you’re black or white.”

During nearly 15 years of elected service, Gibson said he stood up as a school board member and “always made sure parents were in the right to make the best decisions for their children.”

“This campaign will be about restoring trust and making sure that all people regardless if you live east of 95 or west of 95 will have an equal voice in Raleigh,” Gibson said.

Gibson serves as the senior pastor of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram. His 16 years of pastoral leadership has catapulted the ministry’s membership and a countless number of ministries have been redesigned to become more effective in their missions to serve the community. With great focus on evangelism and outreach; together Pastor Gibson and Nazareth take serious sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Additionally, he serves as a General Board Member in the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

He is a graduate of Fayetteville Technical Community College. The grandson of a Vietnam veteran, Darrel Gibson said he honors and cherishes the sacrifice of military personnel and works to support through many partnerships throughout the community. Gibson’s greatest joy is sharing his daily journey with his wife and best friend, Tatiana as they raise their four children; Triniti (6), Darrel, III (4) and Taelyn (2) and Teaghan (new born).