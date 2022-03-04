PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe Election Board will hold a special election May 3 to fill a vacant District 7 seat on the Pembroke Town Council.

The seat was made vacant after the holder, Alvin “Johnny” Mercer, died Jan. 28.

Mercer won his bid for election onto the Lumbee Tribal Council in 2017 and was reelected to a second three-year in 2020.

According to the Lumbee Tribe Constitution, “If a Tribal Council seat becomes vacant for any reason and more than one calendar year remains in the term of the vacant seat then: a special election shall be conducted to fill the vacancy, and the newly elected council member shall serve out the remainder of the vacated term.”

District 7 has three seats and encompasses the South Pembroke and Union tribal territories. Yvonne Barnes Dial and Nanci Locklear currently occupy the other District 7 seats.

The candidate filing period began on Monday and ends March 11 at 5 p.m. To run, candidates must be an active tribally enrolled member, who at the commencement of the term office had resided in the Lumbee Tribal district for no less than a year. The candidate must be 21 years old or older, and have no felony convictions. The filing fee is $250.

The first day to request an absentee ballot March 21 and the deadline for ballots to be returned is April 29.

The election will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at a location that is to be determined.