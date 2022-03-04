The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kayla Gerald, McKinnon Rollin Road, Lumberton; Carlter Locklear, Tracey Sampson Road, Pembroke; Rosa Cummings, Tracey Sampson Road, Pembroke; Emmanuel Lopez, Felix Road, Fairmont; Restricted Victim, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; and Dollar General, Bryants Circle, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Stephens Outreach Center, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; Clifton Council, Benton Drive, Lumberton; Sylvia Sampson, Preston Road, Maxton; Johnathan Locklear, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Belinda Vuncannon, N.C. 71, Maxton; Wanda Lester, McCrimmon Road, Rowland; Jeannie Hunt, Buie Philadelphus Road, Red Springs; Express Leasing, U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; and John Thompson, Wilson Road, Fairmont.

Harry Sampson reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured after an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Deep Branch Road in Maxton.