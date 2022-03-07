Robeson County officials are in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is designed to provide policies under which the county operates.

County residents who would like to be involved in the process are invited to participate in the Development/Public Engagement phase which began in January and is expected to wrap up in April.

“Throughout the planning process, the Robeson County community will have several opportunities to provide thoughts and comments regarding future county growth, land use alternatives, and policy recommendations.” according to a flier circulating throughout the county.

“We strongly recommend you sign up for future project correspondence so that you can stay informed and involved throughout the planning process. We also encourage you to share project information with your friends, family, colleagues, customers, congregations and neighbors,” stated county officials who sent out the flier.

A project website has been established to provide opportunities for residents to comment on the planning process. A survey as well as draft sections of the plan will be posted on the website.