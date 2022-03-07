More than 4,000 turn out for Rumba

Swamp chili was on the menu at the Miller Lite Chili Cook-Off held Saturday in conjunction with the Rumba on the Lumber festival. A total of 16 teams participated in the competition.

More than 900 came out to the Miller Lite Chili Cook-Off Saturday to sample chili from 16 different teams.

Some jailhouse chili was served by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office during the Miller Lite Chili Cook-Off held Saturday as part of the Rumba on the Lumber festivities.

Several food truck vendors, selling barbecue, ice cream and tacos were on hand at the Lumber on the Rumba Festival.

Singer/songwriter Charly Lowry was among the lineup of singers performing at the Lumberton Plaza Saturday during the Rumba on the Lumber.

Rocking climbing, carnival and train rides were on hand for children at the Rumba on the Lumber Festival held Saturday.

More than 4,000 people came to downtown Lumberton Saturday for festivities held in conjunction with the Rumba on the Lumber.

The UNC Health Southeastern 5K and 10K race routes snaked through neighborhoods along Chestnut and Elm street. Both runs were held in conjunction with the annual Rumba on the Lumber Festival which was held Friday and Saturday.

More than 400 people people participated Saturday in the UNC Health Southeastern 5K, 10K and Fun Mile during the 2022 Rumba on the Lumber festival held in downtown Lumberton.

