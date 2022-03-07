Robeson County is in for a week of rain, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service.

Here is the day-by-day outlook:

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52.