Speight plans to address funding inequities in rural counties

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, left, shakes hands Monday with Reginald Speight, the USDA Rural Development director for North Carolina, ahead of a meeting with multiple county municipalities.

LUMBERTON — The state director of U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development got an earful of needs Monday from multiple Robeson County municipal leaders during his visit to Robeson County.

Reginald Speight, the USDA Rural Development director for North Carolina, held a meeting Monday in the Robeson County Administration Center in which leaders from St. Pauls, Lumberton, Fairmont, Maxton, Rowland, Red Springs and Pembroke attended to learn more about grant opportunities. Some Robeson County commissioners were present along with Robeson County Manager Kelli Blue.

He told The Robesonian the meeting is the first of many to come with local leaders and other counties, as he embarks on an equity program to benefit areas Such as Robeson County. Speight has served in the role for about five months, he said.

Speight told municipal representatives that he is actively speaking with state leaders about ways in which USDA Rural Development can aid counties through changes including policies, rulemaking, and funding special projects as measures to enhance equity and fairness to persistent poverty counties like Robeson.

“I’m with you,” he said.

Speight said persistent poverty counties are defined as counties with 20% of poverty or higher for the last 30 years. Census tracts for the past five years or more have not benefited areas like Robeson County, he said.

“Sometimes participation is based on our rules,” he said.

Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn told the Rural Development director that Red Springs has encountered grants that have a large local funding match that must be met by the towns which apply. He also said the USDA could consider awarding larger grant amounts to towns without the requirement of a large local funding responsibility.

“It’s hard to get into these grants when we know we don’t have that money to pay the 30-year note, that type stuff,” Ashburn said.

Water and sewer

Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne said the city continues to run into population limits, and has had to get special legislation introduced to qualify for USDA programs.

“Our biggest thing though right now is water and sewer infrastructure which is aging,” he said.

“USDA has water and sewer money but it has a population cap of 10,000. So, we don’t qualify for any of the USDA even though we have a need,” Horne said.

Speight said underground infrastructure is aging and is “a ticking time bomb.”

Clean drinking water shouldn’t be “cost-prohibitive,” Speight said.

“We have to figure out a way to fix that problem … I don’t have an answer to your question. I can tell you, we’re still having conversation,” Speight said.

Population is a topic each year that is discussed, and a solution was thought to be reached about three years ago, said Larry Sampson, of the USDA Lumberton Area office. The solution did not come to fruition.

“Some of our rules, some of our regulations, or whatever, have prohibited some of you from engaging with us, and we have to figure out — figure out a way to try to modify that,” Speight said.

Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper said Fairmont runs a treatment plant that serves the town and other areas like Fair Bluff, Proctorville, Cerro Gordo and Boardman.

The town has a 40-year loan from USDA to run the plant, which it recently refinanced. Fairmont also has more than 40% poverty level.

“We want to be able to help ourselves but there’s a limit to what we can put on our citizens because they don’t have the means to make those to make those payments when it comes to those user rates,” Raper said.

The town needs help “bridging the gap,” he said.

“We don’t have enough customers to spread those rates over to cover the set cost of running an operation,” Raper said.

The town needs money to expand capacity and get rates down, he said.

“There’s no way a town like Fairmont by itself can reconcile all of that,” Raper said.

Rowland Mayor Robert McDougald also said Rowland is in critical need of infrastructure repair.

“How much can we continue to charge them before it becomes excess?” McDougald said of residents.

Gap analysis

McDougald asked if a gap analysis has been conducted to help analyze what towns can afford.

“The cost-share is just too great,” McDougald said of the town’s needs.

Speight and Sampson were not aware of such analysis. Speight said an analysis might help tons secure funding in the future.

Mapping broadband

Channing Jones, Robeson County’s Economic Development director, said challenges have risen as the county continues its efforts to put broadband in place in some areas. Jones said service providers do not share uniform information about areas and households are covered. Some providers do not disclose information.

Jones said a “commonality” is needed in reporting, and he invited USDA to help in that effort.

“I think broadband is one of our largest problems in the county,” said Robeson County Commissioner David Edge.

Edge said addresses should be given of every customer receiving service from those service providers, and a fine should be issued if the providers give an address not covered by service.

Speight said broadband is needed to cover the entire county, and ways to bring broadband to counties across the state are being discussed.

“Broadband is the new electricity,” Speight said.

County Manager Kellie Blue said a grant submission for the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Program has been sent. The county previously has received $7 million for ATMC, now known as Focus Broadband, to cover 3,400 addresses. The county was responsible for a $2 million match. Also awarded was a $2 million grant through Spectrum to place services at 1,157 addresses, she told The Robesonian.

Drainage

Robeson County Commissioner Edge said drainage is another concerning matter for Robeson County as a whole.

Edge asked if there is funding available for a countywide drainage study.

Sampson said he would research the request.

McDougald said GIS mapping could help in the process of finding drainage impacts across the county.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]