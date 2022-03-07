PEMBROKE — “It’s getting ready to get crazy.”

That was the opening statement from Pembroke Parks and Recreation director Phil Harper when delivering his presentation on the department’s following winter sports season and the anticipation of the upcoming spring season to the Town Council.

More than 855 participants — and counting — have registered so far for spring sports, the most Harper has seen in his career as director. Spring sports offered includes soccer, tennis lessons, t-ball, baseball and softball.

“Our spring is probably going to be the busiest since I’ve been with the town,” Harper said.

In addition to the large participation, Harper is expecting crowds from middle schools using the Recreation Complex for soccer and the construction and the opening of the new splash pad on May 1 to also draw traffic. He has spoken with town staff about asking Lumbee Tribe staff about using parking to accommodate the overflow in attendance.

“This spring is really going to be crazy and busy for us so I’ll probably blink and it’ll be summer with all that’s going on but I’m really excited about our spring,” Harper said.

While feeling excited for the spring, Harper expressed thanks to staff at Community In Schools for allowing the department the use of their Indian Education gym for winter sports.

“Without them allowing us to use that facility we would not have had basketball this past winter,” Harper said. “They were really our last option … without that, we would have had 335 kids that would not have had basketball or cheered this past winter.”

Smoke shop tabled

In other business, council tabled a request for a special use permit to operate a smoke shop at 963 Prospect Road, after hearing concerns brought up about the proximity of the shop to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Ghaith Mashrah is the applicant seeking the permit to change the space that was once a Subway into a tobacco store that would operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The area is zoned a C-3 Highway Business zoning district which is consistent with the permitted uses, according to Town Manager Tyler Thomas.

Mashrah has operated the convenience store adjacent to the space since 2007.

“Since he’s been the owner, there has been no citations from ALE (Alcohol Law Enforcement) in regards to the store. Mr. Mashrah is a pretty upstanding citizen and we pay our taxes,” said Betsy Cummings, the owner of the building Mashrah leases for his business.

Paul Jolicoeur, the director of Community Relations for UNCP, said the university was in opposition of the rezoning stating the campus surrounds the property in question to the south and the west, and is in close proximity to the a proposed location for first- and second-year residential students of UNCP.

“After much consideration we believe the project in this current location could in fact be detrimental to the long-term viability of UNC Pembroke which would in turn affect the town itself,” Jolicoeur read from a statement on behalf of the university.

Also tabled was a consideration of a request to rezone a tax parcel on Wardell Drive from an R-20 Residential District to an O&I Office and Institutional District. The applicant is Harris Fraser & Harris LLC.

The parcel consists of two tracts of land, 10.78 acres and another 1.27 acres, which total 12.05 acres. To allow for the use of medical facilities.

The council approved amending Article 2, Basic terms and Article 2, Table of Permitted Uses of the Unified Development Ordinance to add basic definitions of “Brewpub” and allow the business as a special permitted use in mixed-use developments in a O&I, Office Institutional Districts and C-1, Commercial Districts.

Councilman Channing Jones said it would be “prudent” that the council take time to consider special provisions before making a decision.”

Upcoming public hearing

Also Tuesday, the town council set four hearing for the April 4 meeting.

A public hearing was set to consider a special use permit request to allow a multifamily dwelling use in a C-1 Commercial District. Continuum Investments is the applicant making the request.

The town staff initiated a request to amend the Articles 3, 10, 12 and 21 of the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to comply with changes to the N.C. General Stature 160D. The matter will be heard on April 4.

Council members also set a hearing to consider Sheila Hunt’s request to rezone a tax parcel, located at 147 Sally’s Road, from an Industrial District to an R-20.

A public hearing was also set to consider a request from Ronda Deese, who is requesting an amendment to Article 10 of the Unified Development Ordinance to allow “Dwelling Two Family” as a permitted use in the R-10 zoning district.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.