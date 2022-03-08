LUMBERTON — The Lumberton/Robeson County Airport Commission is scheduled to meet at noon on March 17 at the Lumberton Regional Airport Terminal.

Members of the public may attend the meeting. The terminal is located at 163 Airport Blvd. in Lumberton.

Proposed agenda items should be submitted to the airport manager at least 48 hours before each scheduled meeting. Detailed proposals requiring prior or legal review by the Commission must be submitted to the manager at least 15 days before a scheduled meeting. For more information, call the Lumberton Regional Airport at 910-739-6480.