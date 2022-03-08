LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern will expand visiting hours for the medical center to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. effective March 14.

“UNC Health Southeastern remains committed to providing patient-centered, safe care at all our facilities,” a release from the health system read in part. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we will continue to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other applicable guidelines (CMS, No Patient Left Alone Act, etc.) and update our visitation policy to reflect these changes. The health and safety of our patients, teammates and clinicians remains our top priority across the system.”

Standard visitation guidelines require all medical center visitors to be age 16 or older. Visitors are required to present a valid photo I.D. and must wear their visitor badge at all times.

Visitors are still required to properly wear a hospital grade facemask while inside any UNC Health Southeastern facility.

To learn more, call UNC Health Southeastern Patient Relations at 910-671-5592.