LUMBERTON — Republican members of the North Carolina House of Representatives are calling for Gov. Roy Cooper to end the state of emergency declared at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday marks the two-year anniversary of that order being declared by the Democratic governor. On Monday a letter organized by House Majority Leader John Bell IV of Goldsboro and signed by all 69 members of the House GOP caucus was sent to Cooper. None of the 51 Democrats in the chamber signed the letter. Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.

“After two years of executive orders that shut down businesses, restricted gatherings, closed schools and mandated masks, the people of North Carolina are more than ready to move on,” the letter reads in part. “As key metrics continue to fall and vaccines remain readily available to those who want one, there is no justification for a continued state of emergency.”

The letter continues, “Simply put, there is no emergency. We urge you to immediately end your emergency order and allow our state to move forward.”

COVID hospitalizations have been declining at UNC Health Southeastern.

On Saturday, the health care system had only three patients in its hospital in Lumberton with COVID-19 symptoms. The health care system reported on Monday seeing 29 COVID patients during the period of Jan. 3-7; 42 during Jan. 10-14; 49 during Jan. 17-21; and 52 during Jan. 24-28. The numbers fell steadily in February: 48 during the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 4; 34 during Feb. 7-11; 22 during Feb. 14-18; 13 during Feb. 21-25; and seven Feb. 28 to Friday.

The governor’s office maintains there are good reasons to keep the state of emergency on place.

“North Carolina has no mask mandate, capacity limits, school or business closures related to the pandemic,” according to a press statement issued Monday to The Robesonian in response to a request for comment.

”The Emergency Order still provides the legal tool that waives regulations so medical providers have flexibility in providing health care and vaccines, which is still needed,” stated Cooper’s press secretary Jordan Monaghan in a press release from the governor’s office. “The Administration is reviewing and will discuss with legislators how they could pass laws that serve the same purpose and eliminate the need for the Emergency Order at this time.”

Gov. Cooper has issued other executive orders that depend upon the continued state of emergency. The executive orders, developed in consultation with stakeholders such as hospitals, that:

— Increase the number of health care personnel authorized to administer COVID-19 vaccines;

— Increase the number of health care personnel authorized to provide care for COVID-19 patients, including by permitting medical personnel to provide care if they are licensed in other states or if their licenses are inactive;

— Waive regulations that would prevent hospitals and health care facilities from adding additional beds or relocating beds to other facilities, nursing homes, or other places that may need them;

— Direct the issuance of statewide standing orders to facilitate COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccination, and COVID-19 treatment, including but not limited to monoclonal antibody treatment;

— Trigger price-gouging protections for important goods and services, like COVID-19 tests;

— Prohibit local ordinances that would impair COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine administration.

COVID-19 testing is available for children and adults at the Robeson County Health Department. Call 910-671-3200 for more information. The Health Department operates an immunization clinic at which adults and children can get vaccines to protect against COVID-19 and other diseases. An appointment is required for immunization and can be scheduled by calling 910-671-3446.

