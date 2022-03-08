The following break-ins were reported Friday through Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dollar General, Bryants Circle, Maxton; Dollar General, Melinda Road, Pembroke; Holly Miller, Horne Camp Road, Fairmont; Trine Clark, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Ryan Stephens, East David Parnell Street, Parkton; Caroline Jacobs, Abernathy Road, Lumberton; Leticia Bello, Udell Road, Lumberton; Susan Hammonds, Surf Lane, Maxton; Sumter Utilities Inc., N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls; Elijah Locklear, N.C. 711, Pembroke; Carol Coyle, Bethesda Church Road, Orrum; Frances Finney, Prime Drive, Lumberton; Soni Jeronimo, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Willie Shooter, Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Mickey Strickland, N.C. 710 North and Hezekiah Road, Pembroke; and Barbara Burnette, Nantucket Road, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Department of Transportation, Blanchard Road and U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; Delora Allen, Southfield Road, Lumberton; Jay Chavis, Dawns Drive, Rowland; Flora Chavis, Melinda Road, Pembroke; Csklaura Collins, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; Amanda Locklear, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; Allen Romeika, Bethea Road, Maxton; Jaqualyn McCrimmon, Chickenfoot Road, Lumberton; Boles Funeral Home & Crematory, Philadelphus Road, Red Springs; Melissa Sampson, Love Drive, Red Springs; Larry Oxendine, Prospect Road, Maxton; Ben Stout Construction, McNeill Pond Road, Lumber Bridge; Dollar General, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Michael Clark, Haroldton Road, Pembroke; Data Watt Solutions, Dallas Road, Lumberton; Sabrina Carver, Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Anthony Dial, Melinda Road, Pembroke; and Jeannie Oxendine, J W Road, Fairmont.

The following people reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Darone Rozier, Barker Ten Mile Road and East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Gregory Townsend, Rowan Road, Lumberton; and Barry Hunt, Pampas Grass Road, Fairmont.

Edward Brock, of North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred on Marion Road.

Chuck Bullard, of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of a pickpocketing theft that occurred at Mohr Plaza.