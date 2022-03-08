LUMBERTON — As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County continues to decline, one metric suggests Robeson County may be improving at a higher rate than the counties around it.

The county’s testing positivity rate is lower than that in any contiguous county, according to county Health Department Director Bill Smith. The rate over the last 14 days is 5.1% — fractionally above the stated 5% goal — and over the last seven days is 3.47%, significantly below that goal and some 10 times less than six weeks ago in late January.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 252 new COVID-19 cases in the county between March 1 and Monday, down from 296 cases from Feb. 22-28; this is the sixth straight week cases have declined. There have been 42,729 total COVID-19 cases in the county during the pandemic.Seven virus-related deaths were reported from March 1 through Monday, which is no change from the seven reported from Feb. 22-28. The county’s total pandemic death toll is 518.

Despite these improved figures, the county moved from the yellow category, for medium, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s community-transmission map to orange, for high. This is a reflection of hospital usage and remaining capacity, Smith said.

“Interestingly, the counties surrounding us are all yellow or green — which is the opposite of the positivity rate comparison,” Smith said.

There have 60,926 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 47% of the population, and 54,940 second doses, or 42%; 20,507 booster doses have been administered in the county.

The global death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic passed six million in recent days; Smith used the grim milestone as a chance to compare this pandemic to the Spanish Flu of 1918. There were 500 million cases of the Spanish Flu globally, about one-third of the world’s population at the time, and between 20 million and 50 million deaths; COVID-19 has seen 441 million cases and six million deaths worldwide.

In the U.S., there have been over 960,000 COVID-19 deaths, compared to about 675,000 during the Spanish Flu.

“The global concept was brought up because for the first time in two months deaths and cases rose worldwide,” Smith said. “Most of this was driven by the Delta variant rather than a novel one so it may not set the stage for another rise in the rates in the U.S.”

The only new virus cases reported in the last seven days by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke among its student body on campus, faculty and staff and subcontractors was two cases among the faculty and staff; these are also the only cases in the university community considered to be active cases as of late Monday. This is down from two active student-body cases and four among faculty and staff on March 1.

There have been 189 total student-body cases in the spring semester, 129 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, 12,390 new virus cases were reported between March 2 and Tuesday, down from the 19,351 cases reported from Feb. 23 to March 1; there have been 2,603,138 total cases in North Carolina over the duration of the pandemic.

There were 209 virus-related deaths reported in the state from March 2 to Tuesday, down from 312 deaths from Feb. 23 to March 1. There have been 22,817 total virus-related deaths in North Carolina.

There were 1,157 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state Tuesday, down from 1,543 on March 1.

There have been 6,354,369 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, or 65% of the state’s population; 5,941,343 second doses have been administered, or 61%. There have been 3,178,151 booster doses administered in the state, which is 49% of the vaccinated population.