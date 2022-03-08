LUMBERTON — Two people died on Robeson County roadways over the weekend, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The NCSHP was dispatched Sunday about 9:34 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck on N.C. 41 about 2.10 miles north of Lumberton, according to Sgt. M.V. Strickland, of the State Highway Patrol.

Jonathan Erik Bass, 26, of Lumberton, died after being struck by a 2014 Chevrolet SUV operated by 52-year-old Tammy Walters McCartney, of Lumberton, Strickland said.

“The pedestrian was walking south on N.C. 41 in the roadway” when he was struck, Strickland said.

McCartney was not injured in the crash. As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been issued in the case, he said.

On Friday, 41-year-old Alford Jena Oxendine, of Lumberton, died in a single-vehicle crash on Evergreen Church Road about 4.5 miles outside of Pembroke, Strickland said. The NCSHP was dispatched to the scene about 4:54 a.m.

Oxendine died after the 2008 Ford van operated by 27-year-old Kalen Zeth Sampson, of Lumberton, ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch. After impact, the vehicle struck a driveway culvert and overturned partially ejecting Oxendine, Strickland said.

Sampson, Oxendine and passenger Jimmy Allen Lowery, 52, of Lumberton, were transported by Robeson County EMS ambulances to UNC Health Southeastern. Sampson and Lowery sustained injuries in the crash.

The crash report listed a contributing factor in the crash as the overcorrection of the vehicle, Strickland said. The driver’s physical condition also showed fatigue.

Impairment is unknown, and the results of the toxicology test were not available, as of Monday afternoon, Strickland said. No charges had been issued in the case at that time.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]