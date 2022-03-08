ROWLAND — The town here will have to answer to the loss of $183,000 in water and sewer revenue, John Masters told the board of commissioners Tuesday during his audit report for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

‘The Local Government Commission is going to want an explanation of how this will be reversed and primarily giving real consideration to rate hikes,” Masters said.

Masters said he has already spoken with Town Clerk David Townsend and the town has an answer to the concern. For the past two years, the town has upped it’s water and sewer rates by $1 each to make the town more competitive in receiving grant funding to repair its water and sewer infrastructure.

‘They’ll get around to asking you about that and I think you’re prepared to give them the answer,” Masters said.

The news was the only negative in Master’s 10-minute long glowing presentation.

The town’s cash flow continues to be on the rise totaling just over $500,000, the highest it’s been since 2006.

The General Fund fund balance and the unassigned portion of that balance for the past four years have continued to rise in a stair step fashion, according to Masters.

“This is the best it’s been in 21 years,” Masters said.

The town has also improved it’s property tax collection rate, a trend that Masters is seeing in many of the surrounding municipalities.

Meeting location

Also Tuesday, commissioners came to an agreement on where meetings will take place. During the February meeting debates ensued after a suggested was made to move the Board of Commissioners temporarily to safely accommodate the growing crowd spectators.

During the meeting, Commissioner Jean Love told fellow commissioners and the public present that she would not attend a meeting if not held in the meeting quarters at Town Hall because of state law.

On Tuesday, Attorney Rob Price brought two suggestion before the board. The first was to make a motion to hold all meetings in the courtroom indefinitely until it is safe to move back into the board meeting chambers. The second option was to leave the meeting in the board room and if commissioners notice a full capacity during the meeting, a motion can be made to immediately move into the courthouse for the duration of the meeting.

The commissioners agreed with the latter solution.

Honoring residents

Commissioners approved a motion to donate $1,200 to resident D’Aamrah Rowdy to cover the expenses associated with competing in the upcoming Miss USA pageant in Hollywood, Florida. Rowdy, a nursing student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, was recently crowned USA National Miss North Carolina after competing in North and South Carolina scholarship pageant held in Greenville, South Carolina.

Also Tuesday, the Little Mustangs girls basketball team members from South Robeson Middle School were honored by the mayor for recently winning the conference championship held in Pembroke.

The team was presented a resolution recognizing them for their accomplishment.

“We encourage you to continue rising to the top as far as you can go,” Mayor Robert McDougald said.

Commissioners also:

—Approved a resolution for Equal Housing Opportunity and established a procedure to help citizens file complaints on fair housing issues, all a requirement for the Community Development Block Grant the town was awarded in the amount of $2 million.

—Learned the town’s police department was awarded a $22,448 grant to purchase cameras and vests, and that the the department now has two new police vehicles.

— Got a first look at the expansion plan for the Luck #7-3 convenience store, located at the corner of Main and Bond Streets. Townsend said the owner is looking to add five new diesel pumps to the store.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.