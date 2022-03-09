ROWLAND — Police here have received more than $20,000 in state funding to purchase new equipment, according to the chief of police.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety awarded the $22,308 grant to the Rowland Police Department in 2021. However, in recent weeks, the police department was given the green light to begin spending money, according to Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham.

The grant works on a reimbursement basis, he said.

The department plans to purchase 10 guns and holsters, 10 new body cameras to replace outdated devices, four new laptops and five radios, he said.

The equipment should be ordered soon and arrive in the coming weeks.

Obtaining such grant funding is “very important” for the small department and takes away the “financial burden” from the town, Graham said.

“Anytime we can get anything, we are very grateful for whoever gives it to us and how much we can get,” he said.

“That makes a big difference,” Graham said.

The department plans to make more upgrades in the future such as the purchase of VIPER radios, he said. The department also is seeking more officers.

For more information, call the department at 910-422-3311.

