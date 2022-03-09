Shanetca Reed shows a vinagrette she worked on during a visit Wednesday to a Robeson Community College culinary class.

Red Springs High School students work with culinary students on sandwiches Wednesday during a visit to a Robeson Community College culinary class.

Red Springs High School students take chicken out of an oven Wednesday during a visit to a Robeson Community College culinary class.

LUMBERTON – Aspiring chefs from Red Springs High School spent the day in culinary classes at Robeson Community College. They learned how to prepare meals and trained alongside RCC students and Chef’s Lester Locklear, James Ingram, and Linsie Locklear.

“We are not able to go to the high schools, so we bring them to us,” said Chef Lester Locklear, the director of culinary programs at RCC. “It gives them a chance to see everything that RCC has to offer.”

Students got an up-close look at all the machinery and kitchen tools available as they prepared different entrees, using a recipe provided and guidance from culinary students and instructors.

“It was different from high school, really different,” said Daisy Valencia, a senior at Red Springs.

Although different, Valencia says she picked up some new skills.

“I learned how to do the lettuce in the little machine they have and also how you have to clean and sanitize everything.”

Shanetca Reed, also a senior at Red Springs, said that being in college for a day felt good and was a lot of fun.

“I learned how to build Muffaletta sandwiches like this,” Reed said as she pointed to the finished products she had made. “I learned how to build sandwiches to make them look professional, so people will want to eat them or if you sell them at a store, people will buy them.”

“And I learned how to make a vinaigrette…I had a good time,” Reed added.

For Loisteen Bartley, a first-generation college student enrolled in the culinary program, seeing the high school students taking part in today’s lesson brought joy to her heart.

“It reminded me of my high school days when I was kind of shy and timid, but they were very opened and willed,” said Bartley.

Bartley is set to graduate this May and says she didn’t mind sharing her knowledge or experience with the other aspiring chefs.

“They seem to be very interested in learning more about the culinary field,” said Bartley.

The culinary department at RCC is slated to host other high schools from the Public Schools of Robeson County later on

this month.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information Officer at Robeson Community College. Contact her at [email protected]