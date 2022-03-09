FAIRMONT — More than $2 million has been approved by the Local Government Commission for steps in the process of a potential merger in sewer systems for six municipalities.

On March 1, the LGC approved the funding requests made by the Lumber River Council of Governments, which pushes the project forward concerning the possible merger of sewer systems between Boardman, Cerro Gordo, Fair Bluff, Fairmont, Proctorville and Rowland. The approval was tabled in February to the March meeting amid concerns including the need for a water and sewer authority board in place before approval. The LRCOG sent a letter requesting the LGC to approve the measures.

Fairmont provides sewer services to Proctorville, Fair Bluff, Boardman and Cerro Gordo, according to Jean Crews-Klein, Regional Planning director for the LRCOG. But, the project seeks to add Rowland to the mix if feasible.

The LRCOG’s application requests for funding from the state’s Viable Utility Reserve included a $456,000 Water Utility Regionalization Planning Study Asset and Inventory Assessment Grant for towns of Boardman, Cerro Gordo, Fair Bluff, Fairmont and Rowland; a $874,300 Wastewater Utility Regionalization Planning Study (AIA) for the towns and Proctorville; a $365,500 Drinking Water Utility Merger and Regionalization Study Application; and a $383,000 Wastewater Utility Merger and Regionalization Study.

“This is gonna be a multi-step process,” said Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper.

The funding will allow towns to conduct studies of their water and sewer systems through asset inventory assessments that will map out the conditions and road for future repairs, he said.

Fairmont has completed its sewer system study and is working on a study of its water system, Raper said.

The second portion covered by funding includes a feasibility study that analyzes the “practicality” of a public water and sewer authority board to oversee the system. The study will take into account the board’s functions and what those functions will look like.

Next steps

“The next step is in the hands of the Division of Water Infrastructure at NCDEQ [North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality]. They will prepare the formal offers,” Klein said.

“Once we all have received the formal offers, we will enter into the process of securing the agreements for funding with DWI [Division of Water Infrastructure]. I expect that will take a couple of months,” she said. “Then we will meet as a group and likely start the process of securing any needed consultants to assist us with these projects.”

Raper said another step in the process consists of going after more funding including money from the American Rescue Plan that is designated for such regionalization projects.

“So our hope is that if we can show that there is feasibility to do this [project] and we’ve had our systems studied, the next step would be — if we can agree on what we wanna do — the next step would be to ask for a large allotment of that money,” Raper said.

That funding would help get the system started and help individual towns begin to make needed repairs on their systems, he said.

Rates

Raper said if towns could get a “reasonable amount” of that funding, some residential rates could be mitigated.

“Where if we don’t have those dollars, ultimately all that has to be factored into what that rate is,” he said.

Costs continue to climb with inflation and towns feel the strain of those rising costs.

Raper said Fairmont has seen deficits in its water/sewer fund. As the town continues to meet rising costs, run a sewer plant and provide essential services, it too feels the pressure of inflation, he said.

The town has a more than 40% poverty level and residents on fixed incomes, Raper said.

“We all know there’s a limitation on what citizens can afford to pay,” he said.

Raper said the town must have responsible rates.

He also said if there is a way to go after grants and to add customers to spread the cost out for operations, the town would like to promote that.

Rowland Mayor Robert McDougald said Rowland is in critical need of infrastructure repair during a meeting held Monday with the state director of U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and multiple municipalities.

“How much can we continue to charge them before it becomes excess?” McDougald said Monday.

