LUMBERTON — The director of a local planetarium has been appointed to the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities board of directors.

Ken Brandt, who is director of the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center, was appointed Tuesday to serve on the NCASA board of directors and to join its quiz bowl committee.

“As an association, we are always on the lookout for potential new directors. Ken stood out pretty quickly with his vast knowledge of quiz bowl and endless enthusiasm to promote this within PSRC,” said Leon Pfeiffer, executive director of NCASA.

“He quickly took the lead setting up online meetings and in-person visits to schools to help teachers recruit, train and encourage students to participate in quiz bowl. He seamlessly navigated inevitable bumps in the road by communicating with me and those involved and working through issues with speed and wisdom,” Pfeiffer said.

Brandt’s efforts in working with Public Schools of Robeson County administrators to gain financial support to cover all teams’ trip expenses to travel to Quiz Bowl Regionals in Fayetteville and the State Finals in Winston-Salem if any teams advance helped set him apart for the role, Pfeiffer said.

His commitment to attend and administer activities at the Regionals event on Saturday also made him stand out, Pfeiffer added.

Brandt has worked as the Robeson Planetarium director for more than 18 years. He began mentoring quiz bowl in January.

Prior to the 2000-2001 school year, Brandt was a high school quiz bowl coach in Florida, and his team won the state championship for seven years in a row, Brandt wrote in a statement provided to the Robesonian.

“Quiz Bowl can change the entire image a district projects into the larger community,” Brandt said.

The NCASA looks forward to Brandt’s continued support in his new role, according to Pfeiffer.

“In the future we expect he will support scholastic activities at the state level by providing his quiz bowl knowledge and expertise to help administer Regional and State Tournaments,” Pfeiffer said.

“We hope he will bring this same enthusiasm in PSRC to expand their scholastic programs beyond quiz bowl and into other NCASA activities like the state writing competition, The Quill, the state visual art competition, Art Showcase, and performing arts events presented by NCASA. Likewise, we hope his lessons learned in bringing quiz bowl to an underserved area like Robeson County will help us reach out to other similar areas in North Carolina,” Pfeiffer added.

For more information about NCASA, visit www.ncscholastic.org.