PEMBROKE — Three people have filed for the vacant District 7 seat on the Lumbee Tribal Council since the filing period began on Feb. 28.

The seat was made vacant after the holder, Alvin “Johnny” Mercer, died Jan. 28. Mercer won his bid for election onto the Lumbee Tribal Council in 2017 and was reelected to a second three-year in 2020.

Rudy Locklear filed for the District 7 Lumbee Tribal Council seat on Tuesday.

“Councilman Mercer’s passing leaves a void within our Tribe and sorrow of his passing is still felt by so many. Johnny ran on the platform of improving the lives of the Lumbee elders and veterans, and education for Lumbee youth, in his legacy, if elected I will continue work in those areas.,” Locklear wrote in a statement. “I share similar goals as our current Chairman, fighting for full federal recognition, a new drug rehab facility, progress at the Lumbee Tribal Cultural Center, advocating for fostering and adoption of tribe youth, cultural and historic preservation, enhanced housing services and promotion of better health care.”

Locklear currently serves as the director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy and Criminal Justice Technology Program at Robeson Community College.

“The strong public service community relationships that have I built throughout our tribal communities along with the recognition that our tribes’ future success will require a clear vision, unity, and strategic planning has led me to file for this seat and focus on our tribe’s future success,” he said. “Thank you for your support and I look forward to continued service as your District 7 Tribal Council Representative.”

Jan Lowery and Rendell Ransom have also filed for the seat. Biographical information has not been sent to The Robesonian for either candidate.

The Lumbee Tribe Election Board will hold a special election May 3 to fill a vacant District 7 seat.

The candidate filing period ends Friday at 5 p.m. To run, candidates must be an active tribally enrolled member, who at the commencement of the term office had resided in the Lumbee Tribal district for no less than a year. The candidate must be 21 years old or older, and have no felony convictions. The filing fee is $250.

The first day to request an absentee ballot March 21 and the deadline for ballots to be returned is April 29.

The election will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at a location that is to be determined.