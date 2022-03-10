Unsafe buildings must go

Multiple red placards could be seen this week in Fairmont on some business doors. The placards are condemnation notices placed on some buildings downtown that have been deemed unsafe. The condemnation is one step forward in the effort to revitalize downtown Fairmont, according to officials.

FAIRMONT — Motorists traveling through town might notice small red signs on some downtown business doors that mark the start of downtown revitalization.

“It’s been a priority of the board and Mayor [Charles] Kemp to clean up downtown,” said Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper.

After an inspection on Tuesday, at least nine buildings within or around the downtown area have been condemned because of safety issues like structural integrity, Raper said. No day-to-day business operations are taking place inside those buildings.

“Most of them are either abandoned or used for storage,” he said.

The red placards display the words “condemnation: notice of unsafe building” signed by Dixon Ivey Jr., director of Robeson County Community Development, under which zoning matters fall. The notice tells tenants to “vacate the premises immediately” and gives owners the option to “obtain permits to repair or demolish the building on or before April 8.”

Building owners will be sent a notice and given time to respond, Raper said. If no response is given, another notice will be sent out to owners. After that, if no response is received, the town’s attorney will get involved.

“Those owners are going to have to make some decisions,” Kemp said. “They’re going to have to do something.”

“We’d love to work with them,” he said.

The demolition of the buildings “creates the opportunity for new downtown Fairmont,” Raper said.

Building owners will be responsible for the bill.

But, if the town must pay for buildings it will have to look at other funding in the budget, the town manager said.

“We will be looking for grant monies,” Kemp said.

Local business input

“Any improvement would be better than anything else,” said Jamie Fields, a mechanic at Fairmont Tire.

Angie Lovin, the owner of Angie’s Touch of Class salon and mayor’s adviser for downtown revitalization, said the condemnation is a step toward revitalization.

However, Lovin is concerned about what will happen after some buildings are demolished “if nobody proceeds to build back.”

She is concerned spaces will be left where buildings once stood.

“When buildings are torn down, there’s going to be a purpose for that building to be torn down,” Kemp said.

Possibilities for the properties of condemned buildings include new buildings, the use of green spaces, murals, or mixed-use buildings with apartments, Raper said.

Lovin recalls a downtown with antique shops and salons. The downtown area has salons, a florist, department store, tire shop and a few other businesses. But, some vacant stores located between are being used to store items.

“We want businesses in town,” she said. “We wanna give people something to do.”

“You got to give ‘em something,” Lovin said.

Richard Brown, the owner of Mur-Les Barbershop, said “a lot of it needs to be gone.”

Brown spoke of seeing the aftermath of a portion of the Fairmont Department Store collapse.

The collapse took place nearly three years ago, and multiple workers told The Robesonian they saw a portion of the store in the roadway when they reported to work.

Other buildings could suffer the same fate “if they don’t do something with them,” he said.

“It’d be nice if all of ‘em would fill up,” Brown said of businesses in newly renovated buildings in the future.

“We just hope that they do something and they get more attention and more traffic down here,” Brown added.

Investment

Mayor Kemp said revitalization was at the top of his list when he was reelected.

Kemp told The Robesonian that he regrets not focusing on revitalization efforts like he wished to during his time as mayor in 2005-2013.

“There’s not a person in town that doesn’t want downtown revitalized,” he said.

Kemp said he recalls working at the Pope’s store and a grocery store downtown at the age of 16.

“I have investment in downtown Fairmont,” he said.

Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper said downtown revitalization can bring new investments to town including more tax dollars.

“We have a really good plan, it’ll take a while for that plan to materialize,” Kemp said. “It’s just gonna take some work and we’re going to do it.”

