LUMBERTON — One educator gets her hands dirty planting seeds in the soil and teaching students the value and impact of Agricultural Education.

Candace Grimsley teaches Agricultural Education at Lumberton High School for grades 9-12. She also is a Future Farmers of America advisor at the school. Grimsley has invested in the growth of several plants and students throughout her tenure at the school, where she has worked for 10 years.

“My favorite part of teaching is being able to watch the students grow from year to year. As an FFA Advisor I am able to spend a lot of time with students outside the classroom preparing for and attending FFA events,” she said.

“I love to train students to compete in FFA Career Development Events and watch them be successful. Being in FFA allows students to be part of something bigger than themselves and being able to witness that is really incredible,” Grimsley said.

Building relationships is a large part of helping students grow, she said.

“Because of the multiple agriculture courses offered at Lumberton High School I get the opportunity to teach some of the same students each year. I can potentially have students each year of their high school career,” Grimsley said. “I think having a great relationship with students helps them succeed in and outside of the classroom.”

She has also learned that even though all days aren’t good, “there is something good in every day,” she said.

“Advice I would give to future educators would be to be flexible. It is very important to plan but things change day by day as you must be able to modify those changes within your schedule. Make sure to have work life balance. Your students are important but your family is everything!” Grimsley added.

Grimsley told The Robesonian she was inspired to teach and invest in the growth of her students by her former Agriculture Teacher Jimmy Roberts.

“Being in FFA and taking agriculture courses during my high school career is what has led me to teaching. I believe that without his encouragement and guidance I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

“I wanted to come back to my home high school and make that same impact on students in my community,” she added.

When Grimsley isn’t teaching or attending FFA events, she can be found serving in the Robeson County Shrine Club as a Shrinette.

“As a club we are able to help raise funds to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children who are devoted to medical care to children and families regardless of their ability to pay,” Grimsley said.

Grimsley also shared an inspirational story about her time coaching a state-winning FFA Land Judging team a few years ago.

“We traveled to Oklahoma City for the National Land Judging Contest. One of the students lost her wallet somewhere between Atlanta and Oklahoma. We experienced flash flooding and mudslides that prevented them from practicing,” she said.

“But the team persevered to finish 8th in the Nation. I am so excited that this year another State Winning team will be making the trip again to OKC!” she added.

Grimsley also wanted to remind the public of the Lumberton FFA Annual Plant Sale, which will take place on April 9 at the LHS Greenhouse. She said students have been “working very hard in the greenhouse” ahead of the event.

“Come out to support our Chapter,” she said in a statement.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]