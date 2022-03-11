ST. PAULS — Town leaders here expect the wastewater treatment plant relocation project to move forward by the end of this month, according to the interim town administrator.

Leaders plan to enter the design phase of the relocation project after funds are released at the end of the month, according to Debra McNeill, the town’s clerk and interim town administrator.

McGill Associates is the engineer and grant administrator for the town’s project to relocate and construct a new wastewater plant. The town has been approved for a little more than $6 million in various funding sources including the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The current facility is more than 50 years old and has been flooded multiple times. It is situated in the 100-year flood plain of Big Marsh Swamp.

Commissioners also heard a fair housing plan presentation from David Honeycutt, of McGill Associates. The presentation included documentation required for submission each quarter as part of a Community Development Block Grant in the wastewater relocation project, McNeill said.

Updates also were given in the town’s sewer rehab project, according to McNeill.

Paving has mostly been completed on Second, Third and Railroad streets in connection to the sewer rehab project, she said.

Police also asked for a crosswalk at Shaw Street for St. Pauls Middle School students, she said.

Also during the meeting, St. Pauls Patrol Officer Michael Hodge was sworn into his role with the police department. Hodge has been employed with the department since completing Basic Law Enforcement Training in December 2021, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

Commissioners held a closed session for economic development, but took no action, according to McNeill.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] Sports Editor Chris Stiles contributed to this report.