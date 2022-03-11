LUMBERTON — Three governing boards are scheduled to meet next week.

The Fairmont and Maxton boards of commissioners will hold regular meetings on Tuesday.

The town of Fairmont will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

Maxton’s commissioners are to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

The Lumbee Tribal Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public can view the meeting at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.