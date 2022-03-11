MAXTON — Campbell’s in Maxton is hosting a hiring event March 16 for candidates who applied online.

The company has openings for the following positions: general utility, material handlers, packaging machine operators, Sanitation technicians and more.

Go to careers.campbellsoupcompany.com to view and apply for open positions.

Qualified candidates will be provided with an interview time for the March 16 event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the plant located at 2120 N.C. 71 in Maxton. The company offers benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.campbellsoupcompany.com.