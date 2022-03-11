HISTORICAL MARKER SPOTLIGHT

Inscription: Flora MacDonald College. Prebyterian. Founded in 1896. Closed 1961. Merged to create St. Andrews College. Was located 1 mile east.

Background: According to the Flora Macdonald Campus Facebook page. Flora MacDonald College was founded during a “movement in North Carolina for the higher education of women in 1896.

“The Fayetteville Presbytery decided to establish a seminary for girls somewhere in the area,” according to the campus history. “Red Springs came forward with the promise of $2,500, four acres of land, and 40 students, if the school should be located there.”

Founders also chose Red Springs for the fact that it was a “center of religious and social activity and abounded in the health giving mineral springs, which gave the town its name,” according to the Campus history.

Dr. Charles Vardell was selected as president of the proposed school, despite his lack of experience in such a task.

The Campus history states that “As he stood at the edge of the swamp, he saw two visions and dreamed two dreams. He said, ‘Here is a place for a garden, the like of which cannot be found, and here is a place for a girls’ school, the need for which is unequaled.,”Always a man of quick decisions, he went to work with characteristic energy, putting his heart, mind and body into the task to which he now dedicated his life. With the meager resources at his command, he worked as one inspired, with the result that September 30, 1896, Red Springs Seminary opened in a small wooden building with ninety students and a faculty of six cultured educators.

Vardell was accompanied by his “talented wife, the former Linda Lee Rumple, an honor graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music, and universally conceded to be the foremost musician in the Carolinas. To her goes the credit of founding the Conservatory of Music, which she modeled along the lines of her then famous Alma Mater in Boston.

“In the meantime, the influence of the college was felt throughout the South to such an extent that the name was changed in 1903 to Southern Presbyterian College and Conservatory of Music,” according to the Campus history.

The name was changed again in 1916 to Flora Macdonald College, earning it a reputation as “the distinctive small college of the Carolinas.”

In 1950, the Conservatory of Music was accepted into “the National Association of Schools of Music, and early in 1951, the college itself was received into full membership of the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges.”

At that time the college was the “only four-year, fully accredited liberal arts church school in Southeast North Carolina and the only Scottish American college in the United States,” according to the Campus history.

“During its creation and growth, Flora Macdonald was under the ownership and control of Fayetteville, Wilmington, and Orange Presbyteries. In 1952, the Synod of NC, who now controlled Flora Macdonald College, began a study into reorganizing and merging two junior colleges and Flora Macdonald and setting the location at Laurinburg. The merger took place in 1961, and Flora Macdonald College and Conservatory of Music existed no more.”

This week in North Carolina history: On March 21, 1949, the Freedom Riders surrendered at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough and were sent to segregated chain gangs.

In 1946 the U.S. Supreme Court declared that segregation on interstate buses and trains was unconstitutional, though segregation was still widely practiced across the south. The Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) decided to test compliance with the court’s ruling across the South by having interracial groups of protesters travel on Greyhound and Trailways buses. This “Journey of Reconciliation,” as it was dubbed, began in April 1947, and the protesters who participated became known as the “Freedom Riders.”

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The Our History feature is compiled by The Robesonian's Executive Editor David Kennard.