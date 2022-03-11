Free services offered for people with low to moderate-income, senior citizens

LUMBERTON — Volunteers certified by the IRS will prepare taxes free of charge for people with low- to moderate-income with an emphasis on seniors in the Teen Room at the Bill Sapp Center through April 13.

The tax preparation services will take place each Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking will be in the lot behind the building. The space beside the building is reserved for city use only.

Because of COVID 19, there will be very strict procedures in place. No one will be allowed to enter the facility without a mask. An appointment will be required for each return prepared.

To make an appointment, call 910-827-6099. You will be required to leave a call back number on the machine. A volunteer will return your call as soon as possible.

Individuals must bring a picture ID. A Social Security card for each person being shown on the return will be required. Documents will be reviewed by a volunteer. If everything is in order, documents will be inserted into a tax envelope and stored in a locked cabinet until a volunteer can prepare your return.

Taxes cannot be prepared in a face-to-face setting. A drop-off method will be in place. Anyone interested in participating will need to complete the intake form when they come to drop off your information.

One must bring all tax documents – W-2 forms, Social Security statements, 1099 forms, Child Care statement from the provider, 1098T forms from an institution of higher learning, Unemployment Insurance statements, Interest statements, 1099R retirement income statements– any income producing forms.

An important change is in place for anyone who has children qualifying for the Child Tax Credit. One must bring the IRS letter 6419 which was received directly from the IRS. This letter will show how much advance Child Tax Credit were received, and the number of children you have who qualify for the credit.

Additionally, if someone received the tax stimulus distributed in 2021, they should have received a letter from the IRS stating the amount received. Carefully check to be sure you did or did not receive the stimulus.

Stating that an individual did not receive the stimulus if they qualified for it will likely delay their return while the IRS checks their records. A copy of last year’s tax return will be very helpful.

Every attempt will be made to process the returns in the order in which they are received. Participants must provide a telephone number to be reached at by the preparer. The tax forms will be printed and one can pick up the return and sign the authorization to e-file it.

The return cannot be e-filed until participants sign the release. Appointments are not needed to pick up returns.

Both the Federal Taxes and North Carolina State taxes can be prepared and e-filed. Volunteers can prepare most tax credits allowed by the IRS if the required information is provided. If the taxpayer(s) has allowable deductions which exceed the standard deduction proof of those deductions must be verified.

Individuals with a bank account can have their Federal refund deposited into their account in about two to three weeks, in most instances. There are no charges for any of the services, including e-filing the return.