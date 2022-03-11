MAXTON — A Purnell Swett High School senior has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

Halana Nadora Bryant, 18, is the daughter of Jerry Bryant and Rena Bryant of Prospect Community. She is graduating with honors and has a 4.0 GPA.

Bryant has chosen to attend Fayetteville State University and play in the band with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

She auditioned Friday for the $5,000 scholarship at FSU and was chosen as the recipient, according to a statement provided to The Robesonian.

Bryant has been playing music since she was at Prospect Elementary School and plans to major in Professional Music.

Bryant is motivated and just wants the opportunity to be the best at what she does, according to the statement.