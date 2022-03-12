County, Lumberton leaders struggle to insulate residents from rising costs

LUMBERTON — Like the people they serve, leaders of county and city governments are adapting to the rising cost of gasoline and trying to ensure residents aren’t negatively affected by the changes made.

County leaders did not budget for the rising cost of gasoline and other fuels, according to Jason King, assistant Robeson County manager.

“It was unexpected,” he said.

But adjustments in county operations are underway, and no reduction in customer services is expected, according to King. Internal changes at county government include relying more on electronic platforms such as Zoom and email to conduct business. Some trips will be cancelled, and others outside the county will need to be approved by management before they are taken.

“We’re not going to curtail services for customers, for now,” King said.

In the meantime, county government will continue to buy gas from local and regional suppliers while searching the market for the best prices, according to King.

The average price in Lumberton of one gallon of gasoline topped $4 this week, according to GasBuddy, a tech company based in Boston that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the United States, Canada and Australia.

As of Friday, the average price per gallon in North Carolina was $4.19, according to AAA. The national average was $4.33.

Lumberton leaders have discussed what can be done to absorb the increased fuel costs, according to Deputy City Manager Brandon Love. For now, individual departments are doing what they can to ease consumption.

“But any measures taken will not reduce services to customers,” Love said.

The City of Lumberton buys fuel by soliciting pricing through three vendors who update their fuel prices and delivery daily, according to Public Works Director Rob Armstrong. One supplier for the city’s fuel depot on South Cedar Street is in Lumberton, one in Elizabethtown and one in Fayetteville.

“At this time we are keeping an eye on the fuel prices with the hopes that this is a temporary jump,” Armstrong said. “At the moment, Public Works is conducting business as usual by transferring money from other operating budget line items to cover the increase cost in fuel. In the event that the price increase becomes prolonged, we will discuss conservation options with the city manager (Wayne Horne). Fuel costs are approximately 3% of the Public Works operation budget. A carry over from COVID, our traditional front line fuel conservation tactic of limiting travel to meetings, seminars and classes is already in place with most of our meetings conducted virtually now.”

The politics of fuel

In related action at the federal level, Rep. Dan Bishop, who holds the N.C. District 9 in the U.S. House of Representatives that covers Robeson County, voted Wednesday against the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act. The Republican lawmaker called the legislation a “shortsighted, half measure filled with loopholes that will do nothing to address America’s energy shortfall or surging gas prices.”

“This bill epitomizes the Biden Administration’s sheer incompetence,” Bishop wrote in a statement. “Putin’s assault on Ukraine offered Democrats the perfect opportunity to end their anti-American policy of purchasing oil from evil dictators instead of allowing Americans to drill. But that’s asking too much of the Build Back Broke Party. This bill fails the American people in spectacular fashion as it delays action against Russia while Ukraine suffers, keeps crushing Americans at the pump, and shuns the idea of American energy independence. I will never support a bill that puts America last and keeps us reliant on dictators.”

The Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act fails to contemplate long-term effects of reducing America’s oil supply without a plan to increase domestic energy production, according to Bishop.

“America was energy independent before President Biden took office,” a press release from Bishop’s office reads in part. “That is no longer the case thanks to Democrats’ Green New Deal fanaticism. There is nothing morally courageous about killing America’s domestic energy production while being dependent on Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Iran for our energy. If Democrats finally want to address this correctly, and also help the Ukrainian people, they can get serious about unleashing America’s domestic energy supply.”

The House voted 414 to 17 late Wednesday to approve the legislation that goes next to the Senate. House approval of the measure came the day after Biden said he would sign an order banning imports of all Russian energy products.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who helped draft the legislation, acknowledged it may cost more to fill up tanks at home to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks in Ukraine.

“It is one way to demonstrate our solidarity,” Doggett said during the debate.

Energy security

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and U.S. Senate Banking Committee Republicans have sent a letter to President Joe Biden and his administration that calls for a pause on all financial regulatory efforts targeting America’s energy security. The senators’ request comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlights the problem with the United States and its allies buying Russian energy.

“We write to express concern about the potential damaging effects to national security from the unprecedented efforts of federal financial agencies to develop regulations that some intend to use for limiting U.S. energy producers’ access to credit and capital,” the letter reads in part. “Such actions would begin to curtail the supply of domestic energy, leading to higher costs for American households and making our country and allies more vulnerable to the consequences of Russian aggression. The economic toll, as well as the destruction, casualties, and instability from Russia’s energy-based warfare are so significant that we urge you to immediately pause the development of all climate- and energy-related regulations within the Treasury Department and to urge all other federal financial regulators to follow suit.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has discussed easing sanctions on hostile oil nations run by dictators, including Russian ally Venezuela, to replace Russian oil and gas imports, according to Tillis.

In the letter to Biden the senators specifically called on President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to instruct federal financial regulatory agencies to delay all regulatory initiatives on climate change until the Biden administration develops a detailed plan to protect America’s energy security.

“Most importantly, these efforts by financial regulators, coupled with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, jeopardize the need for energy security, both domestically and for our allies and trading partners. Accordingly, we call on you and President Biden to instruct the federal financial regulatory agencies, including FSOC (Financial Stability Oversight Council), to delay any regulatory initiatives on climate change and sustainability until the development of a detailed, comprehensive plan by the administration on energy security that takes into account the threat to global energy supplies from Russia and similar repressive regimes,” Tillis wrote in a statement.

