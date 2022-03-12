RALEIGH — The American Red Cross has scheduled two blood drives in Robeson County so as to help protect a vulnerable blood supply.

One is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. March 24 at The View in Pembroke, located at 490 Prospect Road. The second blood drive is 1-6 p.m. March 28 at Smyrna Volunteer Fire Department, which is at 2910 Wire Grass Road in Lumberton.

The Red Cross also announced it has resumed, for a limited time, the testing of all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

“Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems,” a Red Cross statement reads in part.

A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity, according to the Red Cross.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available one to two weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

“The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test,” the organization’s statement reads in part.

People are encouraged to schedule a blood or platelet donation and give blood so hospital patients can receive the care they need. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.