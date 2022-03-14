The number reflects more than twice the county’s annual average

LUMBERTON — N.C. Forest Service members have responded to more than twice as many fires than average in Robeson County this fiscal year, according to a county ranger.

During the fiscal year that started July 1, 2021, the N.C. Forest Service responded to 438 calls in Robeson County, according to Robby Freeman, a Robeson County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service. The number includes data from this past week. The total doesn’t include fires that volunteer fire departments responded to.

The average number of fires each fiscal year in the county is about 200, he said. Last fiscal year the NCFS responded to 135 fires.

The last fiscal year with the most fires was FY2007-08 when NCFS personnel responded to 301 fires from July 1, 2007 through March 14, 2008, he said. The NCFS responded to a total of 417 fires in the 2007 calendar year alone.

Freeman said “2007 is the year most firefighters in the county remember as the worst year ever.”

Contributing Factors

Contributing factors to fires in the county are wind and low humidity, he said.

“The droughts aren’t helping,” he added.

The area never recovered from the most recent drought and continues to be “abnormally dry,” Freeman said.

However, most of the fires the NCFS responded to in the county involve a human element, including “folks not staying with their fires,” Freeman said.

Spring fire season

Freeman said rain can help the area as it experiences spring fire season.

“Peak months for the spring fire season run from March through May and fires left unattended can get out of hand quickly and become wildfires,” according to the N.C. Forest Service.

Fire safety tips

There are several ways that Robeson County residents can prevent hazardous fires.

“Check the weather; don’t burn on dry, windy days and consider alternatives to burning,” according to the NCFS.

The NCFS recommends that some debris like “leaves, grass and stubble” be used for compost.

“When smoking outdoors grind out your cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco in the dirt. Never grind it on a stump or log,” the NCFS states on its website.

People are encouraged to keep campfires “small” and to douse all embers with water when putting the fire out.

The NCFS also urges people not to bury coals because “they can smolder and ignite.”

“It is always illegal to burn household trash or any other non-vegetative matter,” the NCFS states on its website.

For more fire safety tips, visit the NCFS website at www.ncforestservice.gov.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]